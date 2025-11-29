10 Questions with Carolina Hurricanes Defenseman K'Andre Miller

The Carolina Hurricanes acquired defenseman K'Andre Miller from the New York Rangers over the summer and so far, he's seemed like a perfect fit in Raleigh.

The 25-year-old blueliner already has two goals and 11 points in 18 games this season and has really stepped up for the Canes in place of the injured Jaccob Slavin, averaging 23:01 per night.

I caught up with Miller on Saturday to ask him a few questions so fans could better get to know him.

Here's what 'Key' had to say:

1. Favorite Meal?

Steak and potatoes.

2. Favorite Musical Artist?

Depends on the mood. I like J. Cole (whose song No Role Modelz also just so happened to be playing in the locker room at the time of the interview). I like Zach Bryan too. Country and Hip Hop, those are my top two.

3. Favorite Movie or TV Show?

I'm currently binging a show, but I have no clue what it's called, so I'll give you a movie. Fury. War movie with Brad Pitt.

4. Favorite Player to Watch Growing Up?

It was Mikko Koivu. Just kind of fell in love with the game watching him at a young age.

5. Who Did You Emulate Your Game After When You Were Younger?

When I was younger, I'd probably have said a Seth Jones.

6. Dream Vacation Destination

I really want to go to Hawaii.

Favorite place you've been?

This past summer, I went to Kenya with my mom. We went on a bunch of safaris and excursions and things like that and it was unbelievable.

Are you a big traveler?

Depends. Not a huge one, but I will travel once a year for something other than for hockey.

7. If You Weren't A Hockey Player, What Would You Want To Be?

Football player (Miller didn't even have to hear anything past the first five words before he was already answering) Easily. I gave up football because of hockey when I went over to the national program. I love football. Played all the way growing up but like I said, had to give it up for hockey.

What position did you play?

I was a wide receiver and a DB.

So you had hands?

Oh yeah.

Did you grow up a Vikings fan being from Minnesota?

I mean, it's hard being a Vikings fan consistently. I honestly really like the Bills. I love Josh Allen and I like what he's built in Buffalo the last couple of years.

8. How Do You Decompress/Wind Down After A Game?

First things first, my girlfriend is a great cook. She usually chefs something up right away for me and she usually has really good meals planned and prepped and all ready to go by the time I get home and I'm hungry. After that, we usually play... we're big on games like card games, we play Catan, Monopoly. It usually takes me a bit to wind down after games. I'm usually up and buzzing around for a couple of hours honestly before I can wind down and get to bed.

9. Any Spots In Raleigh You've Discovered In The Short Time You've Been Here?

I really like Brodeto. We've gone there a couple times and it's been great every time.

10. Favorite Hockey Memory?

There's a ton. I don't know if I could say a favorite memory... It's hard. Honestly, the international tournaments when we were younger. We got to go to some really cool places. Czech Republic, Russia, Sweden, Finland. The whole hockey world really. So that was kind of cool in terms of hockey memories.

