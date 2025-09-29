'I'll Give It All I've Got And See Where Things Go From There': Bradly Nadeau, Kevin Labanc, Rod Brind'Amour On Preseason Win

The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Nashville Predators 4-2 Sunday night at Lenovo Center.



It was the team's first win of the preseason and a strong showcase for a couple of the young prospects.



After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with Bradly Nadeu, who scored two goals, and Kevin Labanc spoke with the media. Here's what they had to say:

Rod Brind'Amour

On Bradly Nadeau making the most of his opportunity: You want to see that and the progression. Certainly the confidence, you can see it. We played him with the top guys tonight and it should look like that when you think about it. You could tell, the NHL guys, they were at another level. It should look like that, but putting him in that mix, he didn't look out of place there, for sure.



On Cayden Primeau: We talk about this a lot. There's a good chance that we're going to need him at some point just based on history. Hopefully we don't have what we had last year, but it's very, very important in today's game — the way goalies... the wear and tear on them — to have that guy you can count on. Only two starts, but they've both been solid.



On Logan Stankoven: He was really... I think he might have been the best player, for sure, in both games that he's played. So that's good. Again, at that level, he should dominate. So we'll see when we get closer here when we get down to one more game and what the lineups are like. We'll make a judgement then.



On the PTO guys standing out: That's what you would expect. These guys come in without security and they're trying to prove themselves and they've all done a nice job.



On if he could pull Jordan Staal, Jordan Martinook and Will Carrier out of the middle of summer and have them play as well as they do: Yeah, maybe. It's a comfort line, you know. You just get them out there and they do it right. Got a big goal there after they tightened it up.

Bradly Nadeau

On if he's felt more comfortable as the preseason has gone along: I think the more experience I get out there, the more comfortable I feel. Obviously getting to play with two players like that (Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake) helps. I just try to keep it simple and do my job.



On finally getting the puck to go in: A lot of chances and they just wouldn't go in, but I think those are the times you just stick with it and keep shooting. They're eventually going to go in and I think tonight, I saw two go in. There's going to be more and it's going to keep going. ... Sometimes it feels like [it won't go], but you just keep shooting. Sometimes it seems you get so unlucky and hit everything but the net, but like I said, you just keep shooting and it's eventually going to go in. Stick with the process and that's what happened tonight.



On feeling like he's doing everything he can to make the team: I came in here and I only wanted to work hard and play my game. I think I've done that so far. You can always show how you can play and keep doing the right things, but those small details are huge and you can never have a perfect game. It's about building on that and trying to get those small details right every time.



On the opportunity to play alongside NHL regulars: It's been good. Playing with those guys, they make it easy out there. They open the ice for you, find you in soft areas. It's been fun to play with those guys too. You learn a lot from them. I really enjoyed the experience playing with those guys.



On where his head is at as training camp is approaching the end: I don't know what's happening tomorrow, but it's just about keep working hard until the end and see what happens there. Whether it's practice or a game tomorrow, I'll give it all I've got and see where things go from there.

Kevin Labanc

On what his time in Carolina has been like so far: It's been great. Rod's a great coach. He just wants you to compete hard in the practices and the games and just give it your all.



On his last fight: It was actually with [Nathan] MacKinnon a couple of years ago. I just saw someone take a liberty with one of our guys and so I stuck up for him. It's part of the game.



On showcasing himself: Just go out, compete hard every single night and give it your all. That's the way you play hockey.



On his family being in attendance for the game: My wife and two kids are here. It's always fun for me and my kid. He loves watching me during the warmups and the goalie especially. It's a lot of fun for him and it's a lot of fun for the family. We really enjoy every moment of it.



On the opportunity to play every preseason game so far: It's a showcase. You're out there giving it your all and proving that you can play the game and proving you can play the system. [Carolina] made it to the Conference Finals last year and you just want to be that extra depth piece to get over that hump. There's a great group of guys here and they play a fast game and you just want to add to it.

