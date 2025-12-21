'It Was Terrible': Rod Brind'Amour On Second Consecutive Collapse, Loss In Tampa Bay

The Carolina Hurricanes have somehow done it again.

Despite holding a 3-0 lead, the team just capitulated on itself, this time falling 6-4 to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour spoke with the media in Tampa. Here's what he had to say:

Rod Brind'Amour

On the game: It wasn't a good game. Even when we were up 3-0, we got fortunate on a couple of the plays. You come out in the second and just lay an egg really. It was terrible. We kind of got what we deserved. Not impressive. Mentally, you could just feel it. We just weren't sharp. And when that doesn't go, your body doesn't go and you could see the turnovers we made, just stupid plays that you can't win hockey games doing.



On not being mentally sharp: It's not really the last two games, just really the last part of the last game and then it kind of carried over here. Three in four nights. You could feel it. It's just the part of the schedule where you have to grind it out and we just didn't. Obviously we were in a good spot, but score a goal to go ahead and then take the foot off the gas and leave a guy open. It's just blown coverage that mentally, just not sharp. To me, that's what cost us.



On the needed response: It's just doing it right. We need to get back to playing the way we need to play and try to reestablish that because I think the last couple of games it's gone astray a little bit. Obviously you're missing big pieces here that would help drag us into that game, but we have to be able to find a way.

