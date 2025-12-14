'Love Making History': Brandon Bussi, Logan Stankoven, Jordan Martinook, Rod Brind'Amour On Historic Run, Shootout Win In Washington

The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 in a shootout Thursday night at Capital One Arena.

The Hurricanes got a late equalizer from Logan Stankoven as he snapped a 14-game goal drought to force extra frames and Brandon Bussi shut the door from there as he made NHL history.

After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with Bussi, Stankoven and Jordan Martinook spoke with the media in Washington. Here's what they had to say:

Rod Brind'Amour

On the game: It was kind of up and down. We played great for two periods. I mean, should of had, I think, a few more. Think we hit a few goal posts there. Like we were really on it. And then, you knew they were gonna have that push, that's why it would have been nice to have had a couple more in there, because here they came and we were kind of on our heels the whole period. But give the guys a lot of credit, we found a way to tie it up and then our goaltender was great tonight, again. That allowed us to pull it out.



On Bussi's record setting win: Love making history in that form, but just when you get to know him, the story and then just such a great kid. He's really earned every minute of this. Obviously we hope it continues, but it's been a great ride here so far.



On the team sticking with it: Like I said, I thought we were definitely on our heels for the third. We stopped doing the little things, but again, that's one of the best teams in hockey over there. They weren't gonna play the way they had been for two periods. It kind of evened out and was kind of what you expected tonight. We got it in the shootout. Out goalie came up huge.



On the intensity between the two teams: My guess would be, I don't know what they said between periods, but we were putting it on them pretty good. So they had their response, which you knew was gonna happen and they got the lead. But I loved the way we still found a way. It was a good game overall.



On Logan Stankoven's line: They were really good. I mean, [Nikolaj Ehlers] was really dynamic tonight. He was all over it, creating a lot of opportunities for his linemates. They were good too, but I thought he might have been the best player out there tonight.



On Jordan Martinook's fight: You knew they were looking for a spark and I thought we gave it to them there with that, but Marty's not going to back down. That's old school hockey there and I'm obviously in favor of that. That's all good.

Brandon Bussi

On not seeing too many shots for the first two periods: I think we, as a team, are very good at kind of controlling o-zone play. So volume always seems to be pretty light. My job is just to be ready for the next shot and when the other team pushes, give us the best chance to withstand it.



On his run: We're playing good hockey. It's nice to be a small part of it. Coming up when I'm needed, but ultimately, we're playing really good hockey, so it makes my life easy.



On facing Alex Ovechkin: It's cool. I actually played him in preseason last year when I was with Boston, so I guess that starstruck feeling or the feeling of "Wow, you're playing against him," wasn't as bad today, but he's obviously scored a lot of goals. When the puck goes on his stick, he's pretty lethal. We did a good job, for the most part, of minimizing it.



On his early third-period save: I saw him driving and they try to give him the puck when they can, but it was a good play by them. Feels good to come up with a save.



On getting consecutive starts: Whenever my name's called, I'm ready to go. Whether I sit for a few weeks or go back-to-back, I trust myself and I'm ready to go when I'm called upon.



On his game: I felt good. Obviously as we said earlier, a slower start. I think in the third period, they pushed. I thought the first two periods were really good and the fact that as a team, we were able to get through it, I know we gave up one, but it felt like we were getting our legs even after the goal. I think overall, it's a really good win on the road for us.



On this run being more than he could have even dreamed of: That's a tough question to answer. You dream about being here. You work really hard to get here and try to stay here. I'm very appreciative for the opportunity and whenever the next one is, I'll be ready.



On having fun every game: I think it helps take away the nerves, I guess. I feel like I don't get too nervous in games, but like, being appreciative of every day, having fun, that's what you dream about as a kid, right? Just going out there and trusting what you've done to get there. That's all I can really do.

Logan Stankoven

On what the game came down to: I think just sticking with it. I thought our first two periods were really good and we were creating chances, just couldn't find the back of the net. I think over time, it ends up pretty well when you stick with it. It was nice to contribute as well and finish strong.



On his line: Just a lot of speed. Playing together, using each other. That's huge for us. We're not always going to be the biggest line, but I think if we can be on the same page and use each other, that's huge.



On his goal: Chatty made a good pinch there, turned the puck over, then just hopped off the bench, Fly went to go shoot it and it deflected right to me and I just tried to roof it. It was nice to see one go in.



On if it feels like a weight off of his shoulders: Yeah. I think I've been doing all the right things lately and the puck just hasn't been going in. Haven't been getting quite as many chances, but I think if you stick to the defensive side of the game and not let the details slip, eventually you're going to find one.



On Brandon Bussi: He's been unreal. Stepping right in and nothing seems to bother him. He's just always steady back there for us. Obviously a big record for him tonight too. That's exciting. It's great to see him do well.

Jordan Martinook

On the team sticking with it: I think you look at those first two periods, we were pouring it on them and getting a ton of chances. Then when you're tied, you're like, "Okay..." You obviously have to try and stick with what's making us successful there in the first two periods. Then they started pushing back and then get the goal, so you're a little worried, but then I think after they scored, it was kind of almost like a little wake up call in the third. We stuck with it from there and I think that's just a great win to get, knowing that if you stick with your game, good things are gonna happen.



On his fight with Nic Dowd: I didn't like the hit he had on Ghost toward the end of the second, so I asked him and he said "Yes." I appreciate him taking it. It was just sticking up for my boy.



On thinking about throughout the intermission: We had talked about it at the end of the period and he hadn't started any of the periods, but when I saw him come out for the third period, I was like, "Okay, let's go." We had a little talk off the draw and then we went for it.



On Brandon Bussi: I think in the first two periods, he wasn't getting a ton of action, but then the action he got, they were great saves. He was making some big saves to keep us in it. I think when you're pushing, like the way we were in the first two periods, and you're not scoring, he makes those key saves and it just keeps you going and keeps you energized to keep going.



On the run he's been on: I think you're just happy for a teammate. He's just a great guy and he brings a ton of energy. He's always smiling and I think when it takes somebody that long to get here or to get that opportunity, then he goes and runs with it, you just appreciate those guys that much more because they know how much it means and how hard it was to get there. Just pumped to watch him do what he's doing and it's been fun to play in front of him.

