'Once You Feel Confident In A Goalie, The Game Comes Easy': Jaccob Slavin, Brandon Bussi, Andrei Svechnikov, Rod Brind'Amour On Another Shootout Win

The Carolina Hurricanes picked up a third straight shootout win and the second in a row against the Philadelphia Flyers at that, as they won 3-2 Sunday night at Lenovo Center.

William Carrier and Taylor Hall scored in regulation, while Andrei Svechnikov scored the lone shootout goal. Brandon Bussi stopped 24 shots in the win as well as all three shootout attempts he faced.

After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with Bussi, Svechnikov and Jaccob Slavin, who returned to action after 29 games out, spoke with the media. Here's what they had to say:

Rod Brind'Amour

On getting Jaccob Slavin back into the lineup: We obviously have to ease him back and that's hard to do too. It's been a long time without him and so it's nice to get him back. Hopefully he'll get up to speed here in the near future.



On if the plan going in was to keep his minutes limited: That was kind of the direction we've been given, so that's what we're doing.



On Brandon Bussi being a difference maker: Not so much early. I thought we had a really good two periods. We just didn't get enough leeway. Enough lead in there and then obviously they got the late one, but I thought in the third period especially, he made countless really timely saves and obviously in the shootout. That's pretty impressive.



On his team's strong start: Loved the first two periods. Gave up that late one on a pulled goalie situation and then really that's the two goals we gave up tonight. Gotta do a better job there, for sure, but I liked the way we played those periods. Gave up that late one, but it is what it is.



On the overpassing from some of the top guys: There was a lot of that. I mean, we kind of fell into that trap because they blocked so many shots. They hunker in there. They don't give you the great look, but sometimes the okay look will create the good look and we didn't wanna... we were looking for the special one and it really didn't come.



On pairing Slavin with Alexander Nikishin: Slavo's first game back, so you don't really wanna be messing him up too by throwing him all these curveballs and we knew we were limiting his minutes, so that's kind of the pairing we felt we would start with.



On Taylor Hall: He's been a really solid player for us. I know it's sometimes hard to find him the ice time because we have a lot of good wingers here to fit in, but he's dynamic. And he knows all the situations. He's definitely a threat when he's on the ice.



On the impression Joel Nystrom made on him: Obviously a really good one because we gave him a four-year deal after 10, 15 games or whatever. It's a numbers game, but we'll see him again. That's for sure.

Brandon Bussi

On his game: I just try to bring my best every game. I'll take a look at the video with [goaltending coach Paul Schonfelder] and maybe we can try to rank it, but no, I feel good right now. Confident. I feel like if I see the puck, I have a good chance of stopping it. But our team made some great plays in front. Specifically I remember toward the end of the first half, they scored, I don't know who it was, but I think two D got sticks or skates on pucks with an open net, so that's obviously the sacrifices we need to win games.



On using his size: I'm thankful for my size. When you have it, you got to use it. I guess a difference between being overly aggressive or too conservative, so maybe trying to find that middle ground and using my length to my advantage.



On playing with Jaccob Slavin for the first time: It was great to have him back. Obviously the first time playing with him officially in a game, so you could see just kind of that calmness that he brings. He's a reliable stick. We've missed him and it was great to have him back.

Jaccob Slavin

On returning to action: It was fun. It's good to be back out there playing. Sometimes being injured is almost harder than the grind of the season, but just thankful. All in God's timing and I've trusted in that the whole time and through the recovery process. Had a lot of people reaching out, saying that they were praying for me, so just thankful for all of that. But that guys did a great job while I was out. Obviously Bus has been holding down the fort big time for us there and everyone else has just been working out. All the young guys that came up and played. The team's just done a great job.



On if the plan going in was for him to play limited minutes: Yeah, I think so. It's hard playing that little.



On if he felt his game came back naturally to him: My style's not very flashy, so it's pretty easy. A couple of missed clears on the PK there though, so I'm knocking off some rust for sure. But our system makes it really easy. Guys are helping out all over the ice. Coming back wasn't too hard, just have to make sure you're in game shape. Our training staff did a great job keeping me in shape and getting me ready for today. It was a process, but coming back, for me, it was just about going out there, continuing to work hard and continuing to glorify God.



On Brandon Bussi: Definitely watched him a lot from up top. The guy, he just makes saves. That's all you can ask for when you're back there is just a goalie that makes saves. He's been doing a great job of that. Just so calm and collected and it's great to have.



On if he remembers his first NHL opportunity: When I was 21? Yeah. An injury happened and I got the callup. Time flies. We're in Year 11 now and it's been a lot of fun stuff that has happened along the way. You cherish those moments. Nys came in and he played great, Dom... all those guys. They just come up and do their job and it's great to see and it speaks to just our organization and the management and the job they've done of building the team that we have.



On if he had a timetable for his return the whole time: Yeah, we kind of had this date circled for a while and just making sure because it's a long season. So just wanted to make sure I was good to go and wasn't going to have any flareups. Just had a good plan in place.



On if getting back now was important too for Olympic consideration: I think anyone would say yes, but in my mind, if my first game back was going to be before the Olympics, I wouldn't have gone. My priority is this team and the group that we have here. We have a special group this year, so Olympics would definitely be awesome if it happens, but we'll just have to see. That's all in God's plan.



On if he wants to reveal his injury diagnosis: No. We'll keep it there. Keep you guys guessing. Lower-body injury.

Andrei Svechnikov

On his shootout winner: I mean, I didn't score for probably my last 10 shootouts, so I had to score this one. Went from left side and tried to make him move first. Thank God I scored that one.



On his backhand: I mean, sometimes it could slide down, so it's kind of a 50/50. Sometimes it's going to go in and sometimes it's going to slide down, but I wouldn't say it's super hard. Just a backhand move.



On deciding on his move: It was kind of from talking with [Pyotr Kochetkov] a lot actually. He kind of tried to explain how the goalie works and how to do the shootout. A little secret, but just been talking with him a lot about it.



On Brandon Bussi: Just feeling very confident in him. Just the number one thing, once you feel confident in a goalie, the game comes easy and I feel like that's what we feel as a group. Obviously he's playing unbelievable hockey here and he's just going to keep giving us.



On having Jaccob Slavin back: The best D in the world.

