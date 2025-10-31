'There Were Some Real Good Individual Plays': Bradly Nadeau, Brandon Bussi, Mike Reilly, Rod Brind'Amour On Win Over Islanders, NHL Firsts

The Carolina Hurricanes got back in the win column Thursday night with a 6-2 win over the New York Islanders.



Multiples Canes found their way onto the score sheet, Brandon Bussi made 26 saves and Bradly Nadeau scored his first career goal.



After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with Bussi, Nadeau and Mike Reilly spoke with the media. Here's what they had to say:

Rod Brind'Amour

On the game: The effort is never the issue with our team. Sometimes the execution and whatnot, but I thought tonight was a good effort and then there were some real good energy plays and individual plays that got us some goals. I liked how we played in the third. I thought that was pretty solid.



On Bradly Nadeau scoring his first career goal: It's a cool moment. That's a nice goal too. Like, he ripped it, which is kind of what you expect out of him. Nice to get your first one like that. Kind of got us started on the right foot.



On making adjustments from Tuesday's loss to Vegas: Yeah, especially with the way we played in the third. Like, that to me... we didn't need to get more goals, but we did because we were playing right. You know the other team's going to press and that's the way you have to do that. I thought certainly the way we went about it and our mindset was the right way tonight.



On the Logan Stankoven line: They've been pretty good all year. Pretty dynamic and creating a lot of offense. Haven't necessarily connected all the time, but you have some talent out there as you can see. Blaker, is a special player too, and those three have been pretty solid and creating a lot of chances, so it was nice to see them get a couple tonight.



On Seth Jarvis' status: That didn't look great, to be honest. We won't know more till tomorrow, but he's not feeling great at this moment. Hopefully it won't be serious, but it doesn't look good.



On Andrei Svechnikov: Really, he might have been the most dynamic and he came out on fire to start the game. He was instrumental on the Martinook goal and then obviously they get that one and make it 4-2, then all of a sudden, he comes down and pulls a Svech, which is the kind of player that we know him to be and so it's nice to see him maybe getting a little bit of a rhythm going.



On Brandon Bussi: We've had a lot of injuries, so it's an opportunity for a player and he's taken advantage of it. That's what you love to see. Whether it's home, road or whatever, that position is the most critical and I thought he was solid tonight.



On Mike Reilly: There were a lot of individual efforts and that was totally what that [goal] his. A great read up in the neutral zone and then takes it to the net, makes a plays and follows it up. Looked like he's done that many times before and that was a huge goal. Anytime you get a shorthanded goal, that's tough for the other team.



On continuing to execute while on the road: It's going to be hard. It's going to look a little different than what we'd expect because we're missing so many pieces. The way we got it looking in the third is a little more like how we normally play. That's what we need to do. Being consistent is hard. Being a pro, we're still learning to do that with a lot of guys. I give them a lot of credit though. All these kids that have jumped up into the lineup have looked good.



On the power play: We moved it around, had four or five shots that where quality. Everything about it was solid. But again, it's tough when you just get one. You need to get in a rhythm. You get a few and then all of sudden, you can make your little adjustments. Overall, it was good though.



On if the team plans to carry three goalies: I don't know. I mean, I guess we'll have to cross that bridge when we get to it. It's close. Kochetkov has been practicing and I think he's about ready to be ready. So we'll have to figure that out.

Brandon Bussi

On beating the Islanders: Anytime you get to play in the NHL it's a cool opportunity. Obviously it's where I grew up and a lot of my friends and people around me where Islanders fans growing up. Played youth hockey for the Junior Islanders for a little bit. It's a great organization, but it's pretty cool to beat them though.



On playing his first game at Lenovo Center: Crowd was unbelievable. Special. When you sit on the bench, you know it's loud, but when you're on the ice, it's crazy. It's unbelievable to have their support.



On leaving the crease because he thought a penalty was called: I don't think I've ever done that before. The ref was checking on me and I thought the arm was up, so I went to the bench. Fortunate it didn't hurt us.



On if playing at home settles him in more: For sure. They're pulling for you and you make a big save or your team blocks a shot, they're behind you. It's important, but I think the big thing is that you just can't take a step back in the NHL. Good players are going to make good plays and if you take your foot off the gas, they might make you pay.



On the goal support: I think we played a great game. Watched a lot of video and our team took a lot of accountability of some things we felt we needed to change and I think we saw it in the results tonight.



On what he felt the biggest differences were: I think... I don't want to say we weren't blocking shots and stuff, but I felt like you really saw it tonight. Jarv blocks a shot, Marty with a few. I'm probably missing a bunch of other guys, but we made it really hard on them to generate offense. We saw the results.



On registering his first NHL point: I'm not really looking to get points. I heard my name called and actually didn't even know I had gotten a point there. So I guess that's pretty cool.



On getting more comfortable as he gets more games under his belt: No, for sure. I worked really hard to get to this point and obviously you never take it for granted. You never know when it might end or not. But I think my game overall, I've gotten more and more comfortable every start.

Bradly Nadeau

On his first career goal: It felt unbelievable. Obviously the two guys, KK and Jank, had a good forecheck going. Puck popped out and I just got the shot off and it went in. An unbelievable feeling. You dream about scoring a goal in the NHL as a kid and I was able to do it tonight.



On his emotions: I didn't see it go in right away, but all the fans started cheering. It was amazing. The fans are incredible here and to be able to do that in front of them means a lot.



On scoring from his spot in the left circle: I usually like shooting from that side of the ice, but the puck just popped out there and I happened to be there and fire it and luckily it went in.



On the opportunity: You focus on every shift you get. Every time you go out on the ice, you do what you can out there and you hope to then get another shift and be able to show what you can do. I'm just taking it shift by shift and trying to stay motivated every time I'm on the ice.



On coming close in his earlier games: I knew it wasn't going to be easy. It's the NHL and you've been wanting to score a goal your whole life. I got to do it tonight and it's an incredible feeling.



On having his dad in attendance for his first goal: He came down and watched last game and this game. Obviously it's unbelievable that he got to be here and I can't wait to go see him. I'm sure he'll be pumped about that one.



On if he thinks this will help him get rolling: Yeah. I mean, it's always the first one that you want to get to get it out of the way and now hopefully I'll keep firing and they'll keep going in.

Mike Reilly

On scoring against his former team: I was excited to play these guys. Didn't know if I saw a goal coming, but it felt good. Obviously I'm close to a lot of those guys over there. Good obviously to get a win.



On if he remembered the last time he scored a goal: It's been a while. It definitely wasn't last year. It's been a minute. [It was here (April 30, 2024)] Oh, yeah! Thanks for reminding me about that. It really has been a while.



On his goal: I definitely didn't see that coming. Just was on my toes and shot one. There was kind of a rebound there so I just kind of kept going and kind of got lucky obviously. Feels great.



On if he feels he surprised the goaltender with his move: Maybe he thought I was just going to chip it or something and play it safe. Then I figured, just don't miss the net at least on the initial shot. But obviously I'm glad it went in there.



On the opportunity to play: I knew when I signed here there was going to be an opportunity, I just didn't know when it was going to be. Obviously we're missing a bunch of key guys, but there's definitely an opportunity here to go get some games and get back on my feet after not playing much last year. Obviously hoping those guys can get back soon, but definitely a good opportunity right now.



On being on the penalty kill: I've played against this penalty kill and it's not fun. Obviously it's aggressive and I think that can benefit me a little bit. Being on your toes, using your feet, trying to get up to guys. Like I said, it sucked playing against and felt like it was 5v5 a little bit. Gleas has been great. Talking to me and showing me clips a little bit and trying to get me acclimated to the penalty kill side.



On Brandon Bussi: I would just say he's a gamer. He works his ass off in practice and competes hard for every single puck. He's a great kid too. Good to see him get rewarded here and obviously a great opportunity for him right now too. We're all excited for him.



On if his shorthanded goal was an instinctual move: It was just kind of a loose puck there and just tried to press the opposition and tried to get up in there. I think I was on my toes and just tried to get up. There was a loose puck and then the next thing you know, it was in.

