'We Played The Way Rod Wants Us To Play': Pyotr Kochetkov, Jackson Blake, Rod Brind'Amour On Win In Nashville

The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Nashville Predators 4-1 Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena.

Jackson Blake, Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis all scored for Carolina while Pyotr Kochetkov made 25 saves in the win.

After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with Kochetkov and Blake spoke with the media in Nashville. Here's what they had to say:

Rod Brind'Amour

On the game: I thought we had a great game. First period, probably deserved a little more. We did everything we needed to do, we just only got one. Then the second was kind of 'Eh, whatever.' Wasn't much happening, but we did have a couple of good looks, their goalie kept them in it. Then I thought our guy played great in the third when we needed it. Good goaltending performances from both teams, but I thought we were good tonight.



On Sebastian Aho's three-point night: We need that line to get on the board. They didn't have their best game going, then all of a sudden, the third period, get a power play goal and then obviously a good empty netter, but another one of those wins where you can go up and down the lineup and you have 20 guys who were doing their job.



On Pyotr Kochetkov going for the goalie goal: We knew he was going to do it, but that is the time to do it when you have a couple goal lead. He's got the ability too, so that was the right time to try it.



On Jordan Martinook's status: I'm not sure. Obviously he went out, so that's the negative of the whole thing. Hopefully it's not serious, but I can't tell ya.



On Jackson Blake: Actually, that line's been great. And to get us on the board early. In the first period, they got us going and got us ahead of it so we could just keep playing and not have to do anything special. He's been a real special player for us all year.

Pyotr Kochetkov

On if it's tough not seeing too many shots through the first two periods: Tough to say. I see how Saros play and he have like 40 shots in two periods. I think that's no fun too. I no have choice, right. I try do what I can.



On if he felt his goal attempt was on target: Tough to say. I know to believe in my shot. I just tried. I think I had good chance if he no saved it. I mean, maybe because I practice my shot every day. Maybe I have good chance.



On if the guys said anything to him about it: Guys know about me. I just try to help with my stick. Not too surprising to Rod, probably.

Jackson Blake

On the offensive production: It was a great play by Stanks just to get it to the net and I got a pretty fortunate rebound there right to my stick and so I just tapped it in. That was good. And then the power play goal too, Fishy, just a great shot by him. Playing with Stanks and Fly, that's been a lot of fun. I think we've been generating a little bit and building as a line. I think we still have more to give and we're going to keep trying to generate and build that chemistry.



On getting the initial lead: That was huge. I thought all game, for the most part, we played the way Rod wants us to play. They had their push and we knew that was going to happen. They had some guys floating out there a little bit and our D picked that up pretty well. They got the one goal, but other than that, I thought we did a great job tonight.



On it taking a while to break through Juuse Saros: I wouldn't say we were frustrated. We knew we were playing well. When you have 18 shots or whatever after one period, some of those aren't going to be grade-As, but as long as you shoot the puck, it breaks them down and gives you better opportunities later on. I wouldn't say we were frustrated. We just established the way we want to play and shooting the puck is one of them.



On Pyotr Kochetkov's attempt for a goalie goal: I think everyone's heart dropped a little bit there. Obviously Josi got a little glove on it, but I don't know if it was going in or not. But I love that from him. He's such a creative goalie and he's so good with the puck. One of the best I've ever seen. I wouldn't doubt if he one day ends up scoring one in his career, for sure.



On Sebastian Aho's three-point night: That was awesome. It's not a lack of effort from him ever. He's always playing really solid and to have that big game from him is just what we needed as a group, but I'm sure he needed that too. Super excited to see him get rewarded for his efforts.

