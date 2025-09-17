Carolina Hurricanes 2025 Training Camp Roster Revealed

The Carolina Hurricanes have announced their training camp roster, one day before the opening of camp.
The roster features 26 forwards, 16 defensemen and six goaltenders divided into two groups: C1 and C2.
The C1 group consists of all the NHL regulars as well as projected depth pieces Cayden Primeau, Mike Reilly, Gavin Bayreuther as well as Oliver Kylington who is at camp on a PTO.
The full C1 grouping is as follows:
Forwards
- Jordan Staal
- Sebastian Aho
- Logan Stankoven
- Seth Jarvis
- Nikolaj Ehlers
- William Carrier
- Andrei Svechnikov
- Jordan Martinook
- Eric Robinson
- Jackson Blake
- Taylor Hall
- Mark Jankowski
- Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Defense
- Shayne Gostisbehere
- Jalen Chatfield
- Mike Reilly
- K'Andre Miller
- Alexander Nikishin
- Gavin Bayreuther
- Sean Walker
- Oliver Kylington (PTO)
- Jaccob Slavin
Goalies
- Frederik Andersen
- Pyotr Kochetkov
- Cayden Primeau
The C2 group is primarily AHL players as well as a few PTO players and prospects.
The full C2 group is as follows:
Forwards
- Ryan Suzuki
- Josiah Slavin
- Bradly Nadeau
- Felix Unger Sorum
- Noel Gunler
- Givani Smith (PTO)
- Tyson Jost
- Justin Robidas
- Ivan Ryabkin
- Juha Jaaska
- Kevin Labanc (PTO)
- Gleb Trikozov
- Skyler Brind'Amour
Defense
- Aleksi Heimosalmi
- Charles Alexis Legault
- Joel Nystrom
- Dominik Badinka
- Bryce Montgomery
- Domenick Fensore
- Ronan Seeley
Goalies
- Amir Miftakhov
- Nikita Quapp
- Ruslan Khazheyev
Camp opens up at Invisalign Arena on Thursday at 9 a.m. and is available to be viewed by the public.
For a full training camp schedule, check here.