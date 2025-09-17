Carolina Hurricanes 2025 Training Camp Roster Revealed

The Carolina Hurricanes have announced their training camp roster, one day before the opening of camp.

The roster features 26 forwards, 16 defensemen and six goaltenders divided into two groups: C1 and C2.

The C1 group consists of all the NHL regulars as well as projected depth pieces Cayden Primeau, Mike Reilly, Gavin Bayreuther as well as Oliver Kylington who is at camp on a PTO.

The full C1 grouping is as follows:

Forwards

Jordan Staal

Sebastian Aho

Logan Stankoven

Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers

William Carrier

Andrei Svechnikov

Jordan Martinook

Eric Robinson

Jackson Blake

Taylor Hall

Mark Jankowski

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Defense

Shayne Gostisbehere

Jalen Chatfield

Mike Reilly

K'Andre Miller

Alexander Nikishin

Gavin Bayreuther

Sean Walker

Oliver Kylington (PTO)

Jaccob Slavin

Goalies

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Cayden Primeau

The C2 group is primarily AHL players as well as a few PTO players and prospects.

The full C2 group is as follows:

Forwards

Ryan Suzuki

Josiah Slavin

Bradly Nadeau

Felix Unger Sorum

Noel Gunler

Givani Smith (PTO)

Tyson Jost

Justin Robidas

Ivan Ryabkin

Juha Jaaska

Kevin Labanc (PTO)

Gleb Trikozov

Skyler Brind'Amour

Defense

Aleksi Heimosalmi

Charles Alexis Legault

Joel Nystrom

Dominik Badinka

Bryce Montgomery

Domenick Fensore

Ronan Seeley

Goalies

Amir Miftakhov

Nikita Quapp

Ruslan Khazheyev

Camp opens up at Invisalign Arena on Thursday at 9 a.m. and is available to be viewed by the public.

For a full training camp schedule, check here.