Hurricanes Center Once Again Out With Injury

Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi is once again on the shelf after it was revealed that the Finnish centerman is dealing with a lower-body injury.

Kotkaniemi, 25, missed nine games also with a lower-body earlier in the season, but was back in the lineup for the team's last two games.

The center has two goals and five points this season centering the Canes' fourth line. He has 11 blocks and 26 hits on the year.

In his place, Mark Jankowski will center the team's fourth line.

