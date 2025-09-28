Hurricanes Make First Cuts, Assign Two Goaltenders To AHL

The Carolina Hurricanes have made their first training camp cuts, sending both netminders Amir Miftakhov and Ruslan Khazheyev down to the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.

The Hurricanes had six goaltenders in camp and with just three preseason games remaining, it seems like they know who they want to get the last few reps.

Khazheyev, 20, did not get a preseason game under his belt, but the Russian netminder will be hoping to get a lot more playing time in North America than he managed last season.

The 2023 third-rounder played in just 20 AHL games, posting a 5-13-0 record and a 0.876 save percentage, after the Canes weren't able to get him playing time in the ECHL.

But now with an ECHL affiliate of their own in the Greensboro Gargoyles, that won't be as much of an issue if Khazheyev needs that development time in a lower league.

Miftakohv, 25, saw four periods of action this preseason, and it wasn't pretty, allowing nine goals in that span.

The Russian netminder signed a one-year deal with Carolina this summer after having spent the last three years in the KHL.

Don't be expecting to see anymore cuts for the Hurricanes though until after Monday's game in Florida.

With the Canes rostering just enough players essentially for two full squads, the team is doing all it can to keep its main pieces off of the ice to avoid potential injuries.

"We're just trying to get through it and not get injured," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour. "That's why you see the lineups the way they are. There's too many games, can't [make cuts too early]."

