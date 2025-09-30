Hurricanes Massively Trim Down Training Camp Roster

The Carolina Hurricanes have almost entirely trimmed down their training camp roster, with 15 players being cut today.
The Hurricanes reassigned 13 players to the Chicago Wolves of the AHL including:
The team has also released forward Kevin Labanc and defenseman Oliver Kylington from their PTOs.
The team now has 26 players on the main roster and notably, defenseman Charles Alexis Legault and PTO forward Givani Smith are still hanging around.
The Canes have one preseason game remaining, a Saturday showdown in Nashville, and then we'll see what the final 23-man roster looks like to start the year.Hurricanes Reassign Five Players To AHL, Two To Go Through Waivers The Carolina Hurricanes made their second round of cuts just before their penultimate preseason game.
