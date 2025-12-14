Injured Hurricanes Star To Be Game-Time Decision Against Flyers

The Carolina Hurricanes could be getting star defenseman Jaccob Slavin back in the lineup as soon as tonight.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour spoke to the media before the team's Sunday night game against the Philadelphia Flyers, stating that the 31-year-old blueliner would take warmups and see how he feels.

Slavin has missed the team's last 29 games with a lower-body injury, the same one that kept him out of the preseason, and the Canes have certainly missed him.

The Hurricanes have battled injuries all over their blueline, with 10 different defenseman suiting up for the Canes already just 31 games into the season.

Despite that though, Carolina sits in the top spot in the Eastern Conference, so getting a player like Slavin back could be huge for the team.

Carolina Hurricanes Superstar Nearing Return To Lineup

Hurricanes' defensive linchpin Jaccob Slavin, sidelined since October, skates in full practice. A crucial return nears for the Eastern Conference powerhouse.

