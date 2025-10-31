'It Doesn't Look Good': Hurricanes Leading Scorer Seth Jarvis Exits Game With Apparent Lower-Body Injury

The Carolina Hurricanes just can't catch a break on the injury front.

With injuries already to six lineup regulars, the Canes have been dealt a potentially even more brutal blow as Seth Jarvis is now questionable after leaving Thursday night's game with a lower-body injury.

Jarvis, who leads the Canes in goals (7) and points (11) this season, blocked a shot late in the third period with his left skate and immediately was unable to get back up.

The forward had to be helped off the ice and couldn't put any weight on that left leg.

Earlier in the game, Jarvis also absorbed two cross-checks to the back from Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov and at the same time, took a friendly-fire shot off of that same left leg.

The Hurricanes didn't have an update on Jarvis following the game, but coach Rod Brind'Amour did not sound hopeful.

"That didn't look great, to be honest," Brind'Amour said. "We won't know more till tomorrow, but he's not feeling great at this moment. Hopefully it won't be serious, but it doesn't look good."

Losing Jarvis would be a big blow to a lineup that's already reeling from a plethora of injuries.

