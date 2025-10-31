'We Dodged A Bullet': Seth Jarvis Possible To Play In Boston Despite Injury Scare

The Carolina Hurricanes got some much needed good news on Friday as it appears that star forward Seth Jarvis has avoided any sort of serious injury following Thursday night's 6-2 win over the New York Islanders.

Jarvis left the game early in the third period of that game after blocking a shot with his left skate. The forward had to be helped off the ice with no weight on his leg, and after the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour did not sound very hopeful.

"That didn't look great, to be honest," Brind'Amour said. "We won't know more till tomorrow, but he's not feeling great at this moment. Hopefully it won't be serious, but it doesn't look good."

However, Jarvis took to the ice Friday morning for a few minutes, skating without gear on before the team's optional practice.

Following practice, Brind'Amour spoke with the media and said that Jarvis was better than previously thought.

"I think he should be alright," Brind'Amour said. "I think we dodged a bullet there. I'm not sure of his availability for tomorrow — I think he should be able to go — but it's still not 100%. The way things have been going... again, I don't know for sure how he's going to come out of this, but he's better than I thought."

So Canes fans can breathe a sigh of relief that, at least for now, it appears that the team has avoided yet another injury.

Carolina will take on the Boston Bruins tomorrow at TD Garden for an afternoon matinee.

