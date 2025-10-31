Bradly Nadeau Scores First Career NHL Goal

Carolina Hurricanes top prospect Bradly Nadeau has finally scored an NHL goal.

The 20-year-old winger has been a prolific goal scorer at every level he's played at — from the BCHL to the NCAA to the AHL — and now he's made his mark at the top level.

Nadeau's goal opened the scoring in the first period of the Hurricanes' Thursday night game against the New York Islanders.

After some work down low by Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Mark Jankowski forced a turnover, Nadeau jumped all over the loose puck and rifled one from the left circle past New York netminder David Rittich.

It took six games for the talented scorer to finally notch his first, but he's been knocking on the door for a while, especially after ringing the post just a few games earlier in Dallas.

After being one of the final cuts from training camp this year, Nadeau was the first forward called up due to the Canes' prolific injury issues and has been grinding away on the team's fourth line.

Congrats to Nadeau on the first of what's sure to be many more.

Recent Articles

Has Andrei Svechnikov Finally Found His Game?

Five Rookies Make Appearance On Road Trip As Hurricanes Deal With Deluge Of Injuries

How Bad Has The Carolina Hurricanes' Power Play Been?

Logan Stankoven Returns To Dallas For First Time Since Trade

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.