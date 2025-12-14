Brandon Bussi Makes NHL History

The Carolina Hurricanes have added a new chapter to the NHL record books.

Rookie goaltender Brandon Bussi cemented himself into history when he won his 10th career game on Thursday against the Washington Capitals, becoming the first netminder ever to pick up 10 wins in his first 11 appearances.

The only other netminder to have had a better start to their career than Bussi was former Flyers netminder Bob Froese who went 12-0-0-1 to begin his NHL career.

However, Froese's 11th NHL appearance was actually just a 30 second stint, coming in relief for the late Pelle Lindbergh in a 5-4 loss to the LA Kings.

So while technically, he and Bussi are the only two netminders to have picked up 10 wins in their first career 11 starts, Bussi holds the record when counting strictly appearances.

Bussi, 27, has been lights out for the Hurricanes since joining the team off of a waiver claim following the end of preseason.

He's picked up 10 wins so far (currently on an eight game win streak) and he might just have been undefeated had it not been for two own-goals by his teammates in his third career start in Dallas.

The netminder holds the third highest high-danger save percentage in the league according to NHL Edge (0.880) and that's a big reason why he's finding success.

He hasn't had a ton of work in games, but the Canes have needed him to come up with some big saves in key moments and he's been right there to stop them.

