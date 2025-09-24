    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers Preseason Game 2: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Ryan Henkel
    Sep 24, 2025, 12:36
    Updated at: Sep 24, 2025, 16:13

    What - Preseason Game 2 (0-1-0)
    When - 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 24
    Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
    How to Watch - hurricanes.com (only viewable in the local TV viewing area)  

    The Carolina Hurricanes will play their second preseason game tonight as they host the Florida Panthers.

    After a 2-1 loss to Tampa on Monday, the Canes will be looking for a better result with a few more NHLers in the lineup. In total, the Hurricanes look to be playing eight main roster staples along with a few other depth NHL talents.

    It will be the first look at Nikolaj Ehlers in a Canes sweater along with his top line teammates, so that should be a fun treat for Hurricanes fans.

    Important to remember that tonight's game starts at 6 p.m. and it should be a near-sold out event with it being the $10 Community Game.

    Game Notes

    • The Hurricanes are throwing out a mixed bag tonight with a blend of NHLers and AHLers/prospects.
    • It will be the first game we'll see new winger Nikolaj Ehlers in a Hurricanes jersey. He'll be playing with presumed linemates Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis.
    • Other main roster staples that will play tonight are Shayne Gostisbehere, Andrei Svechnikov, Eric Robinson, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Frederik Andersen.
    • Other new look Canes include 2025 second-round pick Ivan Ryabkin and free-agent signees Mike Reilly and Amir Miftkhov.

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Frederik Andersen: 13-8-1; 0.899 Sv%; 2.50 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Logan Stankoven (1)
    • Points - Logan Stankoven, Kevin Labanc, Alexander Nikishin (1)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 16.7% (1/6)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 80% (4/5)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
    Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Bradly Nadeau
    Givani Smith - Ryan Suzuki - Kevin Labanc
    Eric Robinson - Ivan Ryabkin - Felix Unger Sorum

    Shayne Gostisbehere - Dominik Badinka
    Mike Reilly - Aleksi Heimosalmi
    Charles Alexis Legault - Ronan Seeley

    Frederik Andersen
    Amir Miftakhov

    Injuries and Scratches: Taylor Hall, Logan Stankoven, Jackson Blake, Tyson Jost, Justin Robidas, Josiah Slavin, Skyler Brind'Amour, Noel Gunler, Alexander Nikishin, Gavin Bayreuther, Oliver Kylington, Domenick Fensore, Joel Nystrom, Cayden Primeau, Ruslan Khazheyev, Jalen Chatfield, Jordan Staal, K'Andre Miller, Sean Walker, William Carrier, Jordan Martinook, Juha Jaaska, Bryce Montgomery, Gleb Trikozov, Jaccob Slavin, Mark Jankowski, Pyotr Kochetkov, Amir Miftakhov, Nikita Quapp

    Panthers Projected Lineup

    Image

