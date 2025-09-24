Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers Preseason Game 2: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Preseason Game 2 (0-1-0)

When - 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 24

Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC

How to Watch - hurricanes.com (only viewable in the local TV viewing area)

The Carolina Hurricanes will play their second preseason game tonight as they host the Florida Panthers.



After a 2-1 loss to Tampa on Monday, the Canes will be looking for a better result with a few more NHLers in the lineup. In total, the Hurricanes look to be playing eight main roster staples along with a few other depth NHL talents.



It will be the first look at Nikolaj Ehlers in a Canes sweater along with his top line teammates, so that should be a fun treat for Hurricanes fans.



Important to remember that tonight's game starts at 6 p.m. and it should be a near-sold out event with it being the $10 Community Game.

Game Notes

The Hurricanes are throwing out a mixed bag tonight with a blend of NHLers and AHLers/prospects.

It will be the first game we'll see new winger Nikolaj Ehlers in a Hurricanes jersey. He'll be playing with presumed linemates Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis.

Other main roster staples that will play tonight are Shayne Gostisbehere, Andrei Svechnikov, Eric Robinson, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Frederik Andersen.

Other new look Canes include 2025 second-round pick Ivan Ryabkin and free-agent signees Mike Reilly and Amir Miftkhov.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Frederik Andersen: 13-8-1; 0.899 Sv%; 2.50 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Logan Stankoven (1)

Points - Logan Stankoven, Kevin Labanc, Alexander Nikishin (1)

Power Play

Carolina - 16.7% (1/6)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 80% (4/5)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Bradly Nadeau

Givani Smith - Ryan Suzuki - Kevin Labanc

Eric Robinson - Ivan Ryabkin - Felix Unger Sorum



Shayne Gostisbehere - Dominik Badinka

Mike Reilly - Aleksi Heimosalmi

Charles Alexis Legault - Ronan Seeley



Frederik Andersen

Amir Miftakhov



Injuries and Scratches: Taylor Hall, Logan Stankoven, Jackson Blake, Tyson Jost, Justin Robidas, Josiah Slavin, Skyler Brind'Amour, Noel Gunler, Alexander Nikishin, Gavin Bayreuther, Oliver Kylington, Domenick Fensore, Joel Nystrom, Cayden Primeau, Ruslan Khazheyev, Jalen Chatfield, Jordan Staal, K'Andre Miller, Sean Walker, William Carrier, Jordan Martinook, Juha Jaaska, Bryce Montgomery, Gleb Trikozov, Jaccob Slavin, Mark Jankowski, Pyotr Kochetkov, Amir Miftakhov, Nikita Quapp

Panthers Projected Lineup

