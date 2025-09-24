Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers Preseason Game 2: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Preseason Game 2 (0-1-0)
When - 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 24
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - hurricanes.com (only viewable in the local TV viewing area)
The Carolina Hurricanes will play their second preseason game tonight as they host the Florida Panthers.
After a 2-1 loss to Tampa on Monday, the Canes will be looking for a better result with a few more NHLers in the lineup. In total, the Hurricanes look to be playing eight main roster staples along with a few other depth NHL talents.
It will be the first look at Nikolaj Ehlers in a Canes sweater along with his top line teammates, so that should be a fun treat for Hurricanes fans.
Important to remember that tonight's game starts at 6 p.m. and it should be a near-sold out event with it being the $10 Community Game.
Streaks
Milestone Watch
Game Notes
Key Matchups
Projected Starting Goalies
Leading Scorers
Power Play
Penalty Kill
Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Bradly Nadeau
Givani Smith - Ryan Suzuki - Kevin Labanc
Eric Robinson - Ivan Ryabkin - Felix Unger Sorum
Shayne Gostisbehere - Dominik Badinka
Mike Reilly - Aleksi Heimosalmi
Charles Alexis Legault - Ronan Seeley
Frederik Andersen
Amir Miftakhov
Injuries and Scratches: Taylor Hall, Logan Stankoven, Jackson Blake, Tyson Jost, Justin Robidas, Josiah Slavin, Skyler Brind'Amour, Noel Gunler, Alexander Nikishin, Gavin Bayreuther, Oliver Kylington, Domenick Fensore, Joel Nystrom, Cayden Primeau, Ruslan Khazheyev, Jalen Chatfield, Jordan Staal, K'Andre Miller, Sean Walker, William Carrier, Jordan Martinook, Juha Jaaska, Bryce Montgomery, Gleb Trikozov, Jaccob Slavin, Mark Jankowski, Pyotr Kochetkov, Amir Miftakhov, Nikita Quapp
