Potential Blackhawks Draft Pick Gavin McKenna Had A Strong NCAA Debut Weekend

In Gavin McKenna’s NCAA debut, he helped the Penn State Nittany Lions to a 6-3 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Although there was a ton of hype surrounding McKenna, ASU did what they could to take advantage of being at home, but the Penn State team as a whole was too much for them to handle.

In the win, McKenna had two primary assists, the first two points of his collegiate career. You can check those plays out here:

"A very impressive first period for Gavin McKenna and for @PennStateMHKY... He looks as advertised." -@EJHradek_NHL McKenna's already got two assists after 20 minutes on NHL Network! 👀

McKenna and Penn State are back at it again on Saturday at 7PM CT.