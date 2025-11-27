2 More Blackhawks Prospects Make Top Young Players List

It is not exactly a secret that the Chicago Blackhawks have a very strong prospect pool. It is why fans are certainly excited about the club's future as they continue to build their roster.

Now, two more of the Blackhawks' prospects have gained some praise, as defenseman Kevin Korchinski and forward Mason West have both made Ryan Kennedy's top 100 players 21 years old or under list for The Hockey News.

Korchinski was given the No. 57 spot on Kennedy's list. The 2022 seventh-overall pick is currently playing in the AHL with the Rockford IceHogs, where he has recorded one goal and 14 points in 19 games this season.

Korchinski is still looking to develop into a full-time NHL defenseman at this stage of his career, but there is no question that the young blueliner has good upside. In 92 career NHL games, the 21-year-old defenseman has recorded six goals and 17 points.

West, on the other hand, picked up the No. 51 spot on Kennedy's list. The 6-foot-6 forward appeared in 31 games this past season with Edina High School, where he posted 27 goals and 49 points. He also played in 10 games with the Fargo Force of the USHL last season, recording one goal and nine points.