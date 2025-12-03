3 Teams Who Make Sense For A Laurent Brossoit Trade

The Chicago Blackhawks signed Laurent Brossoit on July 1st, 2024. He was coming off an injury sustained in the previous playoff tournament, but he has not been able to return until now.

On Tuesday, the Blackhawks made it official that he is getting a conditioning assignment with the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL. During his stint there, the Blackhawks are seeking a trade partner.

The Chicago Blackhawks will move on from Laurent Brossoit after his conditioning assignment with the Rockford IceHogs.

Chicago has Spencer Knight as their number one, Arvid Soderblom as a solid backup, Drew Commesso waiting in the wings, and Adam Gajan dominating college hockey at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

There is no need for Brossoit on the roster anymore. The idea was that he’d help them transition into a younger goalie alongside Petr Mrazek, but the injury, plus the Knight trade, changed everything.

Now that Brossoit is healthy, it would benefit everyone for him to move to another team that can offer him NHL playing time. If they can make money work and get an asset back, there are a handful of teams that make sense.

Winnipeg Jets

Brossoit's last NHL game came as a member of the Winnipeg Jets. Maybe his next game should be with them as well. He would certainly be familiar and comfortable with the city, fanbase, and culture there.

Connor Hellebuyck, the reigning Hart Trophy winner and back-to-back Vezina Trophy recipient (three total), is out for an extended period of time. He will be back in time for the postseason, if the Jets make it, but Brossoit could be their guy in the meantime.

When Hellebuyck gets back, Brossoit can go back to being his backup, which was when he was at his best in his entire career. Taking a chance on him could be an upgrade over Eric Comrie, or at worst, a solid duo.

Edmonton Oilers

The Winnipeg Jets are not the only former team of Brossoit's that could use some help in the crease. The Edmonton Oilers might be the most desperate team in the league.

Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard have struggled, and it has cost the Oilers games this season. It's been an issue for them over the last handful of seasons, despite two straight trips to the Stanley Cup Final.

If they brought in Laurent Brossoit, who was a young goalie trying to find his place in the league when he was last in Edmonton, they would be getting a veteran goalie who has his name on the Stanley Cup. He wasn't the starter all the way through for Vegas in 2023, but he played a role on that team that won it all.

That kind of experience, especially in the net, could be what the Oilers need to bounce out of their early-season slump. They know they can't waste another year of Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid's prime because of standing pat at the most important position on the ice.

Utah Mammoth

Laurent Brossoit never played for the Utah Mammoth (or Arizona Coyotes) in the past, but they could use him now. They have been a bubble team in the Western Conference for the last two seasons, but a boost in net may be what they need to get over the hump.

Right now, Karel Vejmelka has a 2.87 goals against average and a .885 save percentage, while Vitek Vanecek has a 3.11 goals against and a .869 save percentage.

Goaltending numbers are down in 2025-26, but taking a chance on an upgrade may be just what the doctor ordered for Utah.

