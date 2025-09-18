3 Veterans & 2 Rookies To Watch Closely At Blackhawks Training Camp

The Chicago Blackhawks open up training camp on Thursday. After a week of rookie camp followed by the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase, the young players on the roster are ready to join practice with the older players.

There are plenty of usual suspects that people may be excited to see, like Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar, and Alex Vlasic, amongst others. At this point, they are the leaders on the team in terms of value and production. With that said, there are other less hyped veterans that are worth watching during camp to see where they’re at.

As far as rookies, there are guys like Sam Rinzel, Artyom Levshunov, and Oliver Moore that everyone is prepared to see. All three of them will see NHL ice, whether it's to open the season or not.

Like the established players, there are some "under the radar" rookies that deserve attention. Eyes will be on them to see if they can crack the NHL team out of camp, or even have a chance to make their debut at some point during 2025-26.

These are the three veterans and two rookies to watch with extra close attention during camp.

Veterans:

Ryan Donato

During the off-season, the Chicago Blackhawks and Ryan Donato came to an agreement on a contract extension before he was ever able to reach free agency. He clearly fits in Chicago, and leaving wouldn’t help anyone.

Now, during camp, all eyes will be on him as he looks to follow up his first career 30-goal season with another solid campaign. He may not reach that plateau again, and ice time will likely play a role in that, but he is expected to contribute to the offense.

Last year, Donato put in much work during the summer to come to camp ready for a big year. It will be interesting to see what he did as an encore ahead of 2025-26.

Andre Burakovsky

Andre Burakovsky has had a solid NHL career as a middle-six forward. That includes two Stanley Cups (Washington Capitals, Colorado Avalanche) as a key contributor.

He has had some tough times with injuries and inconsistencies as a member of the Seattle Kraken, and a change of scenery was needed. In Chicago, he’ll play a middle-six role as a veteran on a young team. During camp, we’ll see what kind of adjustments he’s made and the type of shape he’s in.

Teuvo Teravainen

Teuvo Teravainen had an underrated season for the Blackhawks, who didn’t do a lot of winning, in 2024-25. He knows what it takes to succeed in the NHL and in Chicago.

Teravainen may still hang on to a top-six role during camp. He is one of the most offensively gifted players in Chicago, and he’d like to be a representative on Team Finland when the Olympics come around.

Expect him to come to camp hungry to prove that he is still able to be a key contributor on an NHL team, which will also show his country that he’s ready to go. This is an important camp for Teravainen as the team around him is much younger, faster, and more skilled. He was brought in to complement those types of players, so he must be on top of his game.

Rookies:

Nick Lardis

Nick Lardis scored 71 goals in the OHL last season. That’s not bad for a former 3rd-round pick trying to become a pro hockey player, which he will in 2025-26. The only question is where.

Lardis was an incredibly noticeable player during rookie camp, and all eyes will be on him when he is surrounded by NHL roster players during the main training camp.

If Lardis is extra impressive during practice and scores a ton of goals in the preseason, don’t be surprised if he is on the opening night roster for Chicago. A trip to the AHL to begin the year is most likely, but the Blackhawks are not deep enough to think there is no chance for him to steal a spot.

Marek Vanacker

Like Lardis, there was a lot of hype for Vanacker during rookie camp and the showcase. He is a former first-round pick who missed this portion of the season in 2024-25 due to injury.

Now, he will finally be able to participate in an NHL training camp for the first time in his career. Folks will be looking to see if he has what it takes to make an impact as a pro as well.

Vanacker played in the AHL at the end of last season, and he’s sure to play there in 2025-26 as well, unless he is exceptional at camp and in the preseason. He will likely make his NHL debut at some point this year, but for how long? He’s worth watching in the weeks leading up to the season.

