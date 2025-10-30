A Long 6-Game Road Trip Awaits Blackhawks Following Impressive Home Win

The Chicago Blackhawks earned an impressive victory on Tuesday night over the Ottawa Senators. Ottawa, a playoff team last year, scored seven goals on the Boston Bruins one night prior. The Blackhawks then scored seven themselves in a 7-3 victory.

This was an important win for Chicago. They are now going to embark on a six-game road trip over two weeks. There will be no shortage of good vibes in the room following a victory like that.

“Getting back in the win column, it's good for us,” Louis Crevier said on the win impacting them going into the trip. “It's getting confidence [ahead of] a big road trip coming up. It should be fun.”

Following a confidence-building game like that, the Blackhawks will have positive energy entering Winnipeg.

When asked about it, Foligno focused more on getting a big win in front of the fans and making the United Center a hard place for opponents to play. This is proof that everyone has a different mindset based on their experiences when it comes to something like this.

Connor Bedard, fresh off a hat trick, spoke about how a long road trip can be good for a team and their chemistry, especially the longer it goes.

“It's going to be fun,” Bedard said. “I think when you're [at] game four, five, six of the road trip and you're kind of grinding, that's when you really become a good team and become closer and you're really playing for each other.”

The Blackhawks are entering this road trip with the mindset that they are a good team after some tough years, so grinding out a few wins, a long way from home, would be great bonding moments.

Head coach Jeff Blashill joked that he prepped for the trip by deciding between two suits or three when packing. He then admitted that he doesn’t worry about going on long stints away from home much at all.

“It's just part of it,” Blashill said. “I don't mind long road trips, to be honest with you. I think the ones that are harder when you're constantly bouncing back and forth, you know, so going on the road for a while, you kind of get in the mode of it. There'll be zero excuse for us on the road. We’ve got to go find a way to have success.”

The trip kicks off with a tilt against Jonathan Toews and the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. This is the first matchup of the season between the Blackhawks and a Jets team that is in the mix to be the Central Division champion. Getting a solid team win right before leaving seems to be helping everyone prepare in different ways.

