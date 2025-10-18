Bad Streak Continues, Blackhawks Lose To Canucks 3-2 In Shootout

The Chicago Blackhawks came into Friday night’s game against the Vancouver Canucks on a bad streak against them. Chicago hasn’t beaten Vancouver since November 2021. They also haven’t beaten them at the United Center since November of 2019.

That streak will live on for the Blackhawks. They were defeated in a shootout 3-2. Vancouver’s Brock Boeser scored the winner in the fourth frame, as all seven shooters before him missed.

Spencer Knight, once again, was the star in this one. He made 30 saves on 32 shots in regulation and saved three out of four shots in the shootout. It’s not like the offense was terrible; Kevin Lankinen was good in Vancouver’s net as well, but they weren’t able to get Knight just one more goal.

Although the Blackhawks have clearly been a better team so far this season, things would feel a lot more bleak without Spencer Knight. He made some marvelous saves on Friday night.

Chicago allowed Vancouver to erase a 2-0 lead that they had built up with goals scored by Ryan Donato and Tyler Bertuzzi. The 2-2 tie went all the way through the second intermission.

This game was not without controversy. With 5:12 remaining in the third period, Tyler Bertuzzi appeared to score again, but the goal was waved off due to goalie interference. It is hard to pinpoint what was seen on that review because it didn’t appear that the goaltender was kept from making a save. Going on to drop the game is a shootout is a tough result after this unlucky break.

"I won't comment because I'll probably get fined," Tyler Bertuzzi said on the call after the game. "I think it was not that great of a call."

Although it seemed to stick with them for the rest of the game, Jeff Blashill must get his guys to move on from the bad call. They were unable to beat Vancouver, but there will be more opportunities.

At 2-2-2, the Blackhawks are having a respectable start. The right skaters are playing well, the defense is taking steps forward, and they have a star in the net right now.

Another home game awaits. Joel Quenneville and the Ahaneim Ducks will return to the United Center on Sunday for some evening hockey to end the weekend. Both teams could see this as a measuring stick.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.