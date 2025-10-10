Bedard Collects 2 Points, Dickinson Injured, Blackhawks Fall To Bruins 4-3 In Exhilarating OT

The Chicago Blackhawks were defeated by the Boston Bruins in overtime by a final score of 4-3. Although they weren't perfect, particularly in the third period, they stayed close to the Bruins and earned their first standings point of the season.

The Bruins took a 1-0 lead just 3:53 into the opening frame, but Connor Bedard scored his first goal of the season less than five minutes later. Colton Dach took a huge hit to make a play, which led to Andre Burakovsky making a perfect pass to Bedard for the one-timer.

After that score held through the first intermission, the Blackhawks took the lead with Louis Crevier's first goal of the season. Right before the game, the Blackhawks called an audible with their lineup. They went 11/7 and added Crevier to the lineup while scratching Sam Lafferty.

With one less forward dressed, they had to double shift Connor Bedard, who assisted on this Crevier goal while playing with the fourth line. That one lineup decision played a huge role in this tally.

Eventually, a goal by Tanner Jeannot tied the game for the Bruins, which was taken to the second intermission. With an early third-period power play, Elias Lindholm scored to give the Bruins the lead back just 15 seconds into the final frame.

A tick over two minutes later, Andre Burakovsky scored his first goal in a Blackhawks sweater to tie the game back up one more time. Despite a tough go for the Blackhawks throughout the rest of the period, including lots of power play time for the Bruins, this 3-3 knot earned each team that initial standings point with a trip to overtime.

On the Burakovsky goal, Artyom Levshunov earned one of the assists (Frank Nazar earned the other). Although Levshunov has had a tough start to the season with penalties and defensive miscues, he needs to find points when he can get them.

In overtime, there were a ton of chances for both teams, but Arvid Soderblom and Joonas Korpisalo stood tall. One save, in particular, was highlight-reel as Korpisalo absolutely robbed Frank Nazar after Sam Rinzel made a brilliant play to set him up. The Bruins eventually took the game with an overtime winner scored by Fraser Minten.

This game was an example of the Blackhawks being young and less talented than their opponent, but certain players kept them in the game. Connor Bedard's breakout game and big plays by guys like Andre Burakovsky and Frank Nazar played a role in the team getting the point, but they were still outshot and out-chanced throughout.

In the net, Arvid Soderblom was fine. He didn't stand on his head quite like Spencer Knight did against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, but he was good enough to win. He made 29 saves on 33 shots, and one of them was the 3-on-3 winner for the Bruins.

During the game, Jason Dickinson left the game and didn't return. Head coach Jeff Blashill did not have an update after the game. Losing him would be a big loss for their bottom six as he plays well in all three zones, with emphasis on defense.

That's it for the Blackhawks on the road to begin the season. They will now come home for their home opener, which will begin the celebration of their centennial season. The Montreal Canadiens will be in town for a Saturday night Original Six matchup.

