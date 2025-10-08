Blackhawks Already Preparing For Lineup Changes After One Game

After one game, a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, the Chicago Blackhawks are preparing for lineup changes already.

They didn't get blown out on the scoreboard, but the Blackhawks didn't play particularly well. If Spencer Knight didn't have an above-average performance, the score would have been a lot worse.

When they take on the Boston Bruins in game two of the season, they will line up a little bit differently.

Dach - Bedard - Burakovsky

Teravainen - Nazar - Bertuzzi

Donato - Dickinson - Mikheyev

Foligno - Greene - Lafferty

Vlasic - Rinzel

Kaiser - Levshunov

Grzelcyk - Murphy

Soderblom

For one, they will go to Arvid Soderblom in net. He will make his first start of the season. Soderblom played very well in the last start he made during the 2024-25 season, which also came against the Boston Bruins. He was excellent in the preseason to prepare for this moment. Knight, who will still get a majority of the games this season, will have plenty of rest thanks to the depth that Soderblom helps provide.

One major change to the skaters is that Alex Vlasic will make his season debut. He missed the second half of the preseason and first regular-season game recovering from a lower-body injury, but he is ready to play. The top pair with Sam Rinzel will be his home to begin the year, and that will likely stick.

Ethan Del Mastro will come out of the lineup for Vlasic. Matt Grzelcyk, who took the role of the top pair with Rinzel against the Panthers, will fall to the third pair in Del Mastro's spot next to Connor Murphy. Like it has for most of camp, the pair of Wyatt Kaiser and Artyom Levshunov will stay intact.

The second and fourth forward lines will remain the same, but Jeff Blashill is making a switch with the first and third lines. Ryan Donato and Colton Dach are switching spots. Dach will get an opportunity on the top line with Connor Bedard and Andre Burakovsky, while Donato will go onto the checking line with Jason Dickinson and Ilya Mikheyev. Both guys are capable of thriving in these new roles, but only time will tell if it sticks.

