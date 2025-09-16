Blackhawks Announce Training Camp Schedule And Roster

On Tuesday, the Chicago Blackhawks released their roster for 2025 Training Camp. The first practice of camp will be on Thursday at 8:30 AM CT.

The roster features 53 total players, including 30 forwards, 17 defensemen, and six goaltenders. There are some familiar faces on there, some really talented prospects, and a handful of veterans looking to resume their pro hockey playing careers.

Laurent Brossoit and Ty Henry are the two players on the roster who are considered injured to begin camp. There is also Wyatt Kaiser, who is still an RFA looking for a contract despite being on the roster.

Matt Grzelcyk is on the roster, as he signed a PTO with the Blackhawks with the hopes of adding some veteran leadership and overall skill to the blue line. He tallied over 40 points during the 2025-26 season.

The entire roster and training camp schedule can be seen below:

All practices at Fifth Third Arena are open to the public. In addition to the practices, there are six preseason games with three being at home and three on the road.

