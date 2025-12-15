Blackhawks Call Up Ethan Del Mastro & Laurent Brossoit, Place Connor Bedard On IR

The Chicago Blackhawks have called up defenseman Ethan Del Mastro and goaltender Laurent Brossoit from the Rockford IceHogs.

Del Mastro has spent most of this season fine-tuning his game in the AHL, where he has 1 goal and 10 assists for 11 points in 27 games. Del Mastro has one NHL game played in 2025-26 coming into this next stint.

Brossoit hasn’t started an NHL game since signing with the Chicago Blackhawks due to injury. He is ready to resume his career after a three-game conditioning stint with Rockford. In those three games, Brossoit went 2-1-0 with a .900 save percentage and 3.39 goals against average. He also scored his first career pro goal when he threw one into an empty net against the Milwaukee Admirals on 12/12.

Connor Bedard, who sustained an upper-body injury against the St. Louis Blues last week, was placed on injured reserve. This transaction is retroactive to December 12, so he is eligible to return on December 19. Head coach Jeff Blashill said that Bedard isn’t likely to take the road trip, which ends with a game in Ottawa on 12/20. The Blackhawks return home to play the Philadelphia Flyers on 12/23.

Bedard is having a season to remember, with 19 goals and 25 assists for 44 points in 31 games played. While he’s out, the Blackhawks will be desperate for offense from other players.

Further updates on Bedard will come shortly, once Jeff Blashill speaks again. Chicago’s next game will come on Tuesday night when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs.

