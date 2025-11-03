Blackhawks Call Up Oliver Moore From AHL IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks have called up Oliver Moore from the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs. This will be Moore’s first stint in the NHL this season. Jason Dickinson has been placed on injured reserve, retroactive to October 30th.

In 9 AHL games to start the year, Moore has 6 goals and 3 assists for 9 points. Those 6 goals lead all AHL rookies. He had a great camp ahead of that, so his hot start isn’t much of a surprise. Moore’s speed and tenacity were always there, but using them to create offense was something that he’s been working on. He also went into the summer looking to improve his shot.

During the preseason and his time in the AHL, it seems like he has done that. His skills are starting to match his speed.

Moore played in 9 NHL games to end last season after he was done at the University of Minnesota. In those games, he collected four assists but is still looking for his first career NHL goal.

Oliver Moore’s addition will make the Blackhawks an even faster team. There is speed up and down the lineup, and Moore is the fastest of them all.

Following this call-up, Moore is available to play on Monday night against the Seattle Kraken.

UPDATE: Later in the afternoon, the Chicago Blackhawks announced that they have also sent Landon Slaggert down to AHL Rockford. This will be his chance to get back on track by playing in every game.

