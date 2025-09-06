Blackhawks Can Still Add Salary Despite Missing Out On Carey Price

The Chicago Blackhawks would have been a perfect match with the Montreal Canadiens to acquire Carey Price's contract.

They could afford the cap hit, and it would keep them above the floor if they shed some veterans ahead of the trade deadline. Price is already retired and a future Hall of Fame goalie. Trading his contract is nothing more than a financial move for the Canadiens.

On Friday, the San Jose Sharks made that move to acquire Price's contract from Montreal. They sent defenseman Gannon Laroque to Montreal and got a 2026 5th-round pick back.

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) on X

🔀 TRADE ALERT

Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) on X

The Canadiens acquire defenseman Gannon Laroque from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for goaltender Carey Price and a fifth-round pick in 2026. News release ↓ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/hnwKBe7FE0

This wasn't the only salary-addition move that the Blackhawks could make. There are other deals like this out there, including one with the New Jersey Devils.

New Jersey has been trying to trade Ondrej Palat since the beginning of the off-season. He is still a playable bottom-six forward, which makes this a different scenario than Price, but he is not producing like a $6 million forward.

Outside of getting some salary added to their books, the Blackhawks would also likely acquire a draft pick or a prospect in exchange for taking on Palat.

Palat is a former two-time Stanley Cup champion who was always clutch in the playoffs, but his game hasn't been at a high level since signing with New Jersey.

New Jersey, a team up against the cap ceiling, certainly wants to make this move so that it can extend their young defensive star, Luke Hughes. The Blackhawks are one of the teams that can take on Palat's contract and give him significant playing time.

It's a move worth considering for the Blackhawks before someone else swoops in and does it.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.