Blackhawks Expected To Trade Laurent Brossoit After Conditioning Stint With IceHogs

For a couple of weeks now, Laurent Brossoit has been skating ahead of Chicago Blackhawks practice. Since signing with Chicago ahead of 2024-25, Brossoit has been injured and has appeared in no games.

Now, he appears to be close to ready for a conditioning stint in the AHL with plans to get back to the NHL shortly after. Before coming to Chicago, Brossoit was one of the best backups in the NHL and was hoping to help them stabilize the position.

They have since done that without him. Spencer Knight is the long-term starter, and Arvid Soderblom has been a solid backup. Drew Commesso is also in Rockford waiting for his chance.

According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, Brossoit is expected to be moved following his conditioning stint with Rockford. The Blackhawks are not going to get a needle-moving asset for him, but they will be allowing the player to get his career back on track. That will be a respected move by Kyle Davidson.

Brossoit has put in a lot of hard work to get to this point following his injury. It didn’t work out for him in Chicago, and their timelines no longer align, but there is still a chance that this will work out well for all parties.

