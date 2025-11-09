Blackhawks Forward Oliver Moore Has His First Career NHL Goal

The Chicago Blackhawks have a ton of great young players. With that comes a ton of first career goals to celebrate. There was one on Sunday afternoon against the Detroit Red Wings.

Oliver Moore, one of Chicago's first round picks during the 2023 NHL Draft, finally scored his. It hasn't been for a lack of chances, but he finally has his first in his 13th career game.

Blackhawks on CHSN (@CHSN_Blackhawks) on X

🚨OLIVER MOORE FIRST NHL GOAL🚨

This is a moment that Oliver Moore won't soon forget. Now that he has his first out of the way, he will focus on being the best player he can be, which will lead to a ton more goals.

Moore is now sitting with a goal and an assist in four games played since being called up with Chicago. At this point, he is looking like an incredibly productive player in Chicago's middle six. There is plenty more where that came from.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.