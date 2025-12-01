Blackhawks Forward Ryan Greene Is Taking Full Advantage Of Top-Line Opportunity

For the last handful of games, Chicago Blackhawks forward Ryan Greene has been elevated to the top line. He has been skating as the left wing alongside Connor Bedard. The right wing has been shuffled due to injuries through the stretch, but it’s usually either Tyler Bertuzzi or Andre Burakovsky.

Greene’s style of play makes him a great “third wheel” of a line. Connor Bedard is always going to drive the play when he’s on the ice, but Greene is a guy who can win 50/50 battles, be sound positionally, and get himself into spaces where he can score goals.

In Friday’s game against the Nashville Predators, Greene snapped his goalless drought after going multiple games with tons of grade-A chances that wouldn’t go for him. He followed that up with another goal on Sunday against the Anaheim Ducks.

Greene has the skill to play on a top line, and he knows that the opportunity he’s getting right now isn’t something he should take for granted.

"It's pretty easy playing with those guys," Greene said of the top line. [They] play at a fast pace. I'm going to get more comfortable with it for sure."

When Greene was playing at Boston University, it became clear that he was never going to be an offensive superstar at any level, but he does everything the right way. There is a reason that BU head coach Jay Pandolfo made him the captain late in his tenure with the team.

Greene's style of play will lead to offense for him, especially if he plays with great players, but it helps his team just as much when he does other things, like win battles, defend, or possess the puck.

"He's been unbelievable," Connor Bedard said of Ryan Greene. "He's always open. He's always in a spot [where] one of us can find him, and he can get a look. He's got an unbelievable shot. He's been hitting posts, sticks, and everything you can hit. [If] you keep getting those looks, they're going to go in. He's been such a great player for us, and he's just gonna keep getting better."

That is big-time praise from Bedard for Greene. Bedard doesn't have to say those nice things, but he genuinely means it. Being one of the best offensive players going right now, Bedard is always going to appreciate linemates who make life easier. Greene is one of those all-purpose players who does that for a guy like Bedard.

"If you play with [Bedard], you're gonna get opportunities," Jeff Blashill said of Greene. That was not meant to insinuate that Bedard is the only reason for Greene's success either. Blashill knows how special you have to be in order to even keep up with a guy like Bedard.

"To his credit, he's really smart about finding spots," Blashill continued. "Usually, he's in a position to get opportunities. He can shoot the puck, he has a legit shot, and a legit ability to pass."

It is one thing to have all of these skills. You don't even sniff the NHL if you don't have something amazing in your toolbox. For Greene, it will be about continuing to bring that high-end effort in every single game, especially if he is going to move forward on the top line.

"It's a hard thing being on the top line in the NHL," Blashill mentioned. "That's a really difficult thing, [learning how to] be on your game every single night. You know, most people aren't at their best every single minute of their jobs. That's just reality, but learning to do that is important, and I think he's learning."

With goals in back-to-back games, along with the plethora of chances he's had since joining the top line, it is hard to imagine that he will have his role reduced anytime soon.

Greene was not expected to make the team out of camp, but he made it impossible to cut him and send him to Rockford.

The 2022 second-round pick (57th overall) has exceeded all expectations as he progressed. After forcing his way onto the team, he elevated himself to the top line and now has four goals with four assists for eight points in 25 games played.

If Greene keeps playing exactly how he has over the last couple of weeks, he will stay on the roster and have a key role in the top six. Is he a high-end bottom-six player down the line? Probably. With that said, he has the tools to be a great role player on a winning team.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.