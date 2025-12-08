Blackhawks Get Blown Out Twice In Southern California

The Chicago Blackhawks played the second half of a back-to-back on Sunday night. After being blown out 6-0 by the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night, they were beaten even worse by the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.

It was a 7-1 defeat at the hands of Anaheim, one week to the day after Chicago beat them at the United Center. In danger of being swept by the Blackhawks in their final regular-season meeting of the year, the Ducks came ready to play in this one.

Jacob Trouba scored Anaheim’s lone goal in the first period. The Blackhawks were lucky to be down just 1-0 after being outshot 17-6 in the opening frame. In the second, however, four unanswered goals turned the game into a truly lousy loss for Chicago.

Leo Carlsson, who went second overall after Connor Bedard went first in the 2023 NHL Draft, scored two goals in this one. They’ve both been spectacular this year, but Carlsson won this round.

Bedard didn’t miss the scoresheet completely, though. He assisted on Tyler Bertuzzi’s power play goal, Chicago’s only marker in the match. That's now 40 points for Connor Bedard. Bertuzzi, who has been great this season, now has 15 on the season.

The Blackhawks have had two back-to-back situations so far this season. In the second game of both, they were run out of the building. The first was a 9-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. That, along with the 7-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks, is the two worst losses of the season. Jeff Blashill must be working on ways to prepare them better for these situations, because that’s two bad ones in a row.

Chicago’s next back-to-back comes next weekend. After a road match against the St. Louis Blues on Friday, they will take on the Detroit Red Wings at home a day later.

When the Blackhawks defeated the Kings 2-1 on Thursday night, nobody saw them being outscored 13-1 over the weekend in two more Southern California games.

What’s Next For The Blackhawks?

The Chicago Blackhawks are now off until Wednesday. They will be back home at the United Center for that one against the New York Rangers.

