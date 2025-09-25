Blackhawks Hint At More Roster Decisions At Thursday's Training Camp Practice

During training camp on Thursday morning, the Chicago Blackhawks hinted at a handful of roster decisions with the way that they split up teams.

Landon Slaggert, Sam Savoie, Brett Seney, and AJ Spellacy are listed as unavailable, but they took a skate ahead of practice. Joey Anderson, Laurent Brossoit, and Ty Henry are also on the same list, but were not on the ice. In the case of Brossoit and Henry, their injuries are a lot more long-term.

The Blackhawks announced two teams of players for practice, as they have for a large portion of training camp. This time around, however, there is a clear meaning behind the two teams.

"Team 1" is a squad of players who could make the NHL team. There will be cuts from this group as it is larger, but this is the squad that has Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar, Sam Rinzel, Nick Foligno, Teuvo Teravainen, and the rest of the "locks".

The smaller "Team 2" has players who came in thinking that they would make the team out of camp, but the Blackhawks are hinting that they will begin in the AHL with the Rockford IceHogs.

Kevin Korchinski, Nick Lardis, Nolan Allan, and Drew Commesso are among those participating with that AHL team. As of now, it is fair to assume that the decision has been made that they will not start the season in Chicago. Anything, including injuries, can happen, but this is a significant move in practice.

