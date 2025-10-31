Blackhawks Humbled By Jets In First Of Six On The Road

On Thursday night, the Chicago Blackhawks took on the Winnipeg Jets in the first of six on the road. This marked the first time that former Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews took on his old team in the NHL.

Early into the game, the Jets were awarded a power play, and Vladislav Namestnikov gave them a 1-0 lead. A little bit later in the opening frame, the Blackhawks tied the game thanks to a little bit of puck luck. A Connor Murphy dump-in went off an imperfection on the glass, which allowed Teuvo Teravainen to put it into an empty net as Connor Hellebuyck went out to play it before the bounce.

Despite playing a good first period, the Blackhawks entered the intermission trailing because of a nice play by Winnipeg's top line. With just over three minutes remaining, Gabriel Vilardi put one past Spencer Knight off a beautiful feed from Mark Scheifele.

In the second period, the Jets took over on the scoreboard thanks to goals by Scheifele and a second by Vilardi. This top line of the Jets is one of the best in the league, and it was on display in this game. Although the Hawks weren't playing horribly, they were being humbled on the scoreboard because of this great line.

About halfway through the third period, Josh Morrissey scored his first of the season to extend the lead to 5-1. With a secondary assist, Jonathan Toews collected his first career point against the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks started to gain some momentum for a comeback effort after that, starting with an Alex Vlasic rebound goal. He jumped up in the zone to find himself in the right place at the right time for his first.

Two minutes later, Andre Burakovsky scored one of the prettiest goals you'll see from any player in the NHL this season. After accepting a pass on his forehand in front of the net from Connor Bedard, Burakovsky spun around and shot it through his legs to beat Connor Hellebuyck.

Winnipeg ended any thought that the Blackhawks could come back when Kyle Connor roofed a neat shot of his own over the shoulder of Spencer Knight. Every member of their difference-making top line scored a goal in this one. The 6-3 score would hold as the final.

Although the Blackhawks have had a nice start to the season based on expectations, the Jets humbled them. The Blackhawks didn't even have their worst performance of the season, but the Jets are that good at the top of their lineup and have wonderful depth. That can be an advantage that makes a close game look like a blowout on the scoreboard.

When the Blackhawks get to a level where they can match that regularly, that's when they will also be competing for the Central Division titles and considered to be Stanley Cup threats.

Jason Dickinson Injury

Jason Dickinson did not return to play for the Blackhawks in the third period. After the game, Jeff Blashill said that he aggravated his shoulder injury that he's been dealing with in the young season.

Connor Bedard's Points

Connor Bedard had the puck bounce off him ahead of Alex Vlasic's rebound goal, which earned him a lucky assist. He then earned an assist by making the perfect pass for Burakovsky to pull off his goal. That's another multi-point game for the Chicago superstar, who is now up to 14 points in 11 games played.

Watch The Blackhawks Goals

Next Up For Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks will now take a trip up to Alberta to take on the Edmonton Oilers. The back-to-back Western Conference Champions will present another big test for Chicago. There will be no shortage of firepower in that game as Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar's team will see Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl's squad for the first time this year.

