Blackhawks Issue Injury Updates After Sunday's Training Camp Practice

The Chicago Blackhawks had their fourth day of training camp on Sunday, and there was some good, hard work put in. After the practice ended, head coach Jeff Blashill spoke on the injuries that kept players away from the rink.

AJ Spellacy, Ty Henry, and Laurent Brossoit were already known to be missing and why. Added to the list of missing players were Connor Murphy and Andre Burakovsky.

Blashill said that Murphy was out on a maintenance day. It is not an injury of any kind; it’s just a proven veteran taking a Sunday to rest his body. It happens quite a bit around the league. Murphy will be playing some hard minutes against elite players in 2025-26, so he must be ready and healthy.

As for Burakovsky, the first-year Blackhawks forward, he is dealing with what Blashill called a lower-body injury. The new head coach in town did specify that it is nothing too serious for Burakovsky.

Both guys are expected to be back at practice on Monday morning when they take the ice at Fifth Third Arena at 9:30 AM CT. Brett Seney and Landon Slaggert are listed as unavailable for this practice, as both guys left practice early on Sunday.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.