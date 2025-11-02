Blackhawks Keep Up With Oilers But Lose 3-2 In Overtime

The Chicago Blackhawks have had a much better start to the 2025-26 season than anybody anticipated. Even after losing to the Winnipeg Jets by three goals on Thursday, there was a feeling that this team would bounce back. They believe in themselves.

On Saturday night, they took on the two-time defending Western Conference Champion Edmonton Oilers. On the Oilers bench, they have a team capable of winning the West once again, and possibly the Stanley Cup. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are the catalysts on the team, but everyone contributes to their success.

After a scoreless first period, things started to liven up in the second. Leon Draisaitl scored a power play goal just 54 seconds into the middle frame to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead.

The Blackhawks responded on the power play about 8 minutes later, as Tyler Bertuzzi tipped in a Connor Bedard shot pass. That wouldn't be the end of the power play goals in this period, however, as Jack Roslovic scored a tip-in goal of his own to give the Oilers the lead back.

Andre Burakovsky tied the game back up at 3:19 of the third period, and that would be the end of the scoring in regulation.

Evan Bouchard won the game for the Oilers in overtime. He took advantage of the open ice with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and didn't miss his chance to be the hero.

Despite losing, the Blackhawks played well. They took one of the deepest teams in the NHL past regulation, and it was a completely even game from start to finish.

Edmonton outshot Chicago 30-29, with the difference being that overtime winner by Bouchard. Both goalies were spectacular. Spencer Knight, in particular, had a bounce-back game after a tough showing against the Jets earlier in the week.

Important young players like Connor Bedard, Artyom Levshunov, and Ryan Greene all had a point in this game, but the player deserving of individual praise is Andre Burakovsky. He was named the Third Star of the Game, which is rare for a road player in a loss.

Burakovsky had the tying goal and an assist on Tyler Bertuzzi's power play goal. Moving him to the top unit was a great decision by Jeff Blashill. He won't be coming off any time soon. It has also given him a bit more confidence at even strength, as he seems to have a good feel for the puck right now.

World Series

While this game was taking place, there was an instant classic going on in Ontario, as the Toronto Blue Jays were hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series.

Of course, with there being only one Canadian MLB team, the entire country stands behind them. While there was a hockey game taking place on the ice, most of the fans in the crowd were also watching the baseball game on the big screen.

There were multiple points where the hockey crowd reacted in a big way to something that was going on in the baseball game.

WE HAD A FAKE OUT CELEBRATION AT ROGERS PLACE

The Los Angeles Dodgers have just (actually) won the World Series 😵‍💫

The Canadian baseball fans did not have a happy ending. The Los Angeles Dodgers, for the second year in a row, have won the World Series. It was a 5-4 victory in 11 innings for Los Angeles.

Watch The Blackhawks Goals

beauuuuuuuuty🤩

that's goals in back-to-back games for Burakovsky🔥

Next Up For Chicago

Next up for the Chicago Blackhawks is a Monday night tilt with the Seattle Kraken. This will be the third of six games on the road. It will be another late one for Chicago television viewers as they will drop the puck at 9 PM CT.

