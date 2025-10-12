Blackhawks Kicked Off Centennial Celebration In Style

The Chicago Blackhawks had a party at the United Center to kick off their year-long centennial celebration. It started with a red carpet entrance into the building for over 50 alumni and the entire Chicago Blackhawks roster.

After the red carpet event was over, the Chicago Blackhawks announced that former TV play-by-play announcer Pat Foley and former NHL forward Jeremy Roenick have been named team ambassadors. They join Chris Chelios, Troy Murray, and Denis Savard in this role.

Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) on X

join us in welcoming Jeremy Roenick and Pat Foley as Blackhawks Ambassadors, alongside Chris Chelios, Troy Murray and Denis Savard! we’re thrilled to have them be part of our Ambassador program to help celebrate 100 years of Blackhawks hockey and grow the game in Chicago👏

After warmups, a ceremony to celebrate 100 years of hockey in Chicago was led by Foley. All of the alumni and the current team were on the ice to take in the ceremony.

"100 years ago, the best game in the world came to the greatest city in the world," Pat Foley said during his speech.

The Blackhawks then unveiled their Centennial season banner, which now hangs in the rafters alongside the six Stanley Cup banners.

Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) on X

a special banner for 100 years of Blackhawks hockey🥲 p.s. we miss you @muzz19❤️

Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) on X

100 years of Windy City hockey🏙️

Jim Cornelison followed the ceremony with his rendition of "O Canada" and "The Star Spangled Banner" alongside organist Carrie Marcotte. By the end of that, the United Center was incredibly loud and ready for hockey.

The game didn't go as planned for the Blackhawks, as they allowed the Montreal Canadiens to score the game-winning goal with 15 seconds left in regulation.

Blackhawks Allow Game-Winning Goal With 15 Seconds Left, Lose 3-2 To Canadiens

The Chicago Blackhawks made it home for their home opener on Saturday night. They took on the Montreal Canadiens in what was the first game of their centennial celebration.

It was a hard game that ended in heartbreak, but the celebration was everything a fan could have asked for. Now, they will begin moving through the different eras of Blackhawks hockey, which will take them all the way through the season. Attending games at the United Center is a must in 2025-26.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.