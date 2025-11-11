Blackhawks Legend Duncan Keith Takes His Rightful Place In Hockey Hall Of Fame

The Chicago Blackhawks had the greatest run in franchise history from 2009-2017. Included in those years are multiple deep playoff runs, a President’s Trophy, multiple individual awards, and three Stanley Cups.

There were a lot of players and coaches who contributed to that success. Few were as important as defenseman Duncan Keith. On Monday night, Keith officially became a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Over the course of Keith’s career, in addition to being one of the best defenders in the league, he was a master of joining the rush and making smart plays that led to offense. In 1256 games played, Keith had 106 goals, 540 assists, and 646 points.

On his resume, in addition to the three Stanley Cups, Keith has two Norris Trophies, a Conn Smythe Trophy, and was named one of the NHL’s 100 Greatest players during the league's centennial season.

Part of Keith’s induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame was his speech, which every inductee famously gives throughout the night.

With former teammates Marian Hossa, Patrick Sharp, and Brent Seabrook in the crowd, Keith did a spectacular job with his speech. He highlighted all of the people who helped make him successful, told the story of his career from his perspective, and showed tremendous grace as he was enshrined into the game’s highest individual honor.

A highlight of the speech came when Keith acknowledged Seabrook. The two played together for over 1000 games and set the NHL record for games played as a pair. You can’t help but think back to how dominant they were.

Keith is in the Class of 2025 with Joe Thornton, Zdeno Chara, Alexander Mogilny, Brianna Decker, Danielle Sauvageau, Jack Parker, and Jennifer Botterill. There is no shortage of talent in terms of impacting the game of hockey with this class.

In April, the Blackhawks are going to add Duncan Keith to their brand-new Team Hall of Fame. He will be part of the inaugural class with Steve Larmer and the players who have their numbers retired.

For a long time, Keith was one of the best defensemen in the league. He also has a case for the greatest in Chicago Blackhawks history. Now, he is right where he belongs, amongst the most elite in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

