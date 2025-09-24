Blackhawks Legend Jonathan Toews Had A Successful Preseason Debut With Jets

Chicago Blackhawks legend and former captain Jonathan Toews suited up for the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night. This was his first preseason action with his new team.

Toews, who signed with the Jets early in the off-season, had only ever experienced playing for the Blackhawks in the NHL. This was his first time in new colors against another opponent.

The Jets took on the Edmonton Oilers at home in this game. Despite it being just an exhibition match, having Toews’ debut in front of the hometown fans was exciting for a franchise looking to get over the playoff hump.

First puck toss from 1️⃣9️⃣ 🎁

A loud ovation from the Canada Life Centre crowd as Jonathan Toews is introduced in the #NHLJets starting lineup.

After not playing since the end of the 2022-23 season, it was always going to take Toews some time to get going. The Jets were not shy, however, about giving Toews ice time. He played 18:36, which was the second most amongst Jets forwards. Only Cole Perfetti had more.

Gustav Nyquist had as many shifts (22) as Toews, tied for the team lead amongst forwards. Toews was also granted the honor of “alternate captain” in this game, which tells you what the Jets think of him as a leader.

After the game, the local press wanted to know if he had nerves heading into his first match with the Jets, albeit in preseason:

"It's been a while. Being here in Winnipeg, being in a new locker room, a lot of things to get used to." Toews said. "But at the same time, those nerves feel good. It's just exciting to play hockey again."

Toews didn’t record a point in Winnipeg’s 3-2 loss to Edmonton, but he did show signs of being that great two-way center by playing well in all three zones, having a takeaway, and winning 55 percent of his faceoffs. That effort and leadership will be great for their middle six in the regular season.

