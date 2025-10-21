Blackhawks Legend Jonathan Toews Has His First NHL Goal Since 2023

For the first time since 2023, Chicago Blackhawks legend Jonathan Toews has a goal in the National Hockey League. This one came as a member of his hometown Winnipeg Jets, going against the Calgary Flames.

He scored by tipping in a Neal Pionk shot from the point on the power play. Nino Niederreiter also assisted on the Toews marker. It looked like the type of goal Toews would have in a Blackhawks sweater many years ago.

🚨 JONATHAN TOEWS GOAL ALERT 🚨

With the goal, Toews now has four points through six games. That's not bad for a 37 year old who hasn't played in over two years before this season.

Toews is also doing a lot of the little things well like making defensive plays, being smart with his positioning, and winning face-offs at a high clip. He is exactly the type of middle-six center that the Jets have been lacking.

Although the Jets didn't sign Toews to score a ton of goals, they will be a better team if he can contribute offense at a moderate level. So far, he has been able to do that while doing all the aformentioned things that they did pay him for. Now that the first one is out of the way, there could be more where that came from.

