Blackhawks Lose 4-3 To Predators In Return Of Black Sweaters

The Chicago Blackhawks returned to action on Friday night, and there was an extra sense of excitement entering the game.

For one, the team has been much better this year. They came in 10-8-5, which is right on the playoff bubble in the Western Conference. Even if they don't end with the most spectacular record of all time, this season will be remembered as the first stepping stone to winning.

It is a Black Friday matchup against a division rival in the Nashville Predators as part of a weekend celebration. With the holiday season fully underway, it is an exciting time to be around the NHL as things are getting good.

Chicago debuted their new black alternates, which it hasn't worn a version of since 2009. They coupled it with a blackout as fans were encouraged to wear black to the game.

It didn't come until the final minute of the first period, but Ryan Donato kicked things off on the scoresheet with his 8th goal of the season.

Nashville took almost no time on the game clock to tie it up, however, as they scored at 1:46 of the second period. Matthew Wood scored the equalizer. At 7:18 of the second period, Steven Stamkos scored to give Nashville the lead.

Ryan Greene evened things up again at 15:14 of the middle frame with a power-play goal. Greene has had tons of chances lately, but the finishing hasn't been as consistent in his game yet. This goal may be the marker he needed to gain his confidence back.

Two goals in the third period for Nashville (Luke Evangelista and Ryan O'Reilly) gave them a two-goal advantage. Despite Teuvo Teravainen's "puck luck" goal to get them within one, the Blackhawks were unable to tie it and lost 4-3.

The Blackhawks didn't play particularly well in this game and it cost them points against one of the worst teams in the NHL. They only have good teams on the schedule in the immediate future, so they must force that to bring out the best in them again.

Watch Every Blackhawks Goal

What's Next For Chicago

Next up for the Blackhawks is one more home game to wrap up a long stretch of games at the United Center. This one will come on Sunday afternoon against the Anaheim Ducks, who have been on a roll this season. After that, they will hit the road for a handful of games.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.