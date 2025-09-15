Blackhawks Lose Final Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Game To Wild

Ahead of the game, the Blackhawks confirmed that Sam Rinzel, Oliver Moore, and Artyom Levshunov would miss the final game in an effort to prepare for NHL training camp.

Ryan Greene and Ryan Gagnier scored goals for the Blackhawks, and they were tied 2-2 toward the end of regulation. With 1:01 remaining in the third period, however, Wild prospect Rasmus Kumpalainen scored to make it 3-2 Wild. They hung on for the win.

With the loss, the Blackhawks ended the event 1-1-0. The Wild went 1-1-1 and the Blues went 1-0-1. It turned out to be the year of parity at the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase.

Now that they’re done with the showcase, these prospects will return to their respective camps. Some of them will be at NHL camps, some will be headed to the AHL, and then others will find their way to Major Junior.

There were a handful of players who stood out above the rest. Nick Lardis, Marek Vanacker, and Taige Harding, amongst others, all had standout performances. If some of these guys can carry that momentum into their camps, they could play prominent roles on whatever teams they play for.

AJ Spellacy, who has been an incredibly standout player all camp long, has been a bull during games. For precautionary reasons, however, he was held out of the third period in this loss to the Wild. We will see how this impacts his next camp, if at all.

All in all, this is a great experience for everyone involved. All of these prospects had their chance to get ahead in rookie camp, play competitive games, and be ready for the next stage of the season.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.