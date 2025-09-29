Blackhawks Make Another Big Wave Of Roster Cuts

The Chicago Blackhawks have made another big wave of roster cuts on Monday morning. The team is not practicing, but the Rockford Ice Hogs camp is getting a boost.

Drew Commesso, Ashton Cumby, Nick Lardis, Samuel Savoie, Aidan Thompson, & Mitchell Weeks have all been assigned to the AHL squad in Rockford. Some of them have had really good showings and will continue their development in pro hockey down there.

The Blackhawks have also assigned AJ Spellacy to the Windsor Spitfires of the OHL. After some injury trouble during camp, his development should go there and continue working on his game. Spellacy has the potential to be an impactful player in an NHL lineup if he keeps working the way he does.

Of the AHL guys, Drew Commesso and Nick Lardis could be the first to see NHL time in 2025-26. For Commesso, he will be the third-string goalie behind Spencer Knight and Arvid Soderblom. All of them had a magnificent preseason, and they will all be needed at different points.

For Lardis, his NHL debut is very likely to happen this season. He scored 71 goals in the OHL last year, had a solid camp, and now will get his first taste of pro hockey with Rockford. If he produces a lot of points early, he could be put on the Frank Nazar plan.

Now, the Blackhawks roster is at 31 players, including 17 forwards, 11 defensemen, and 3 goalies. Their next preseason game will come on Tuesday evening when they return to the United Center for a match against the Detroit Red Wings. Following these cuts, you can expect a lineup close to what they will have on opening night.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.