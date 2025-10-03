Blackhawks May Avoid Putting Louis Crevier On Waivers

The Chicago Blackhawks still have decisions to make with their defensemen. Alex Vlasic is currently injured, but the expectation is that he’ll be ready for opening night. After him, Sam Rinzel, Connor Murphy, Wyatt Kaiser, and Artyom Levshunov are locks to make the team.

That leaves two spots (6th and 7th defenseman) for four players (Louis Crevier, Ethan Del Mastro, Nolan Allan, and Matt Grzelcyk). Kevin Korchinski was sent to the Rockford IceHogs camp earlier in the week.

The thing about Matt Grzelcyk is that he's on a PTO. The Blackhawks will either sign him after the preseason or release him, allowing him to try and join another team.

Korchinski, Del Mastro, and Allan are all waiver-exempt. Louis Crevier is not. The Blackhawks may be wise to consider him the 7th defenseman for that reason alone.

Crevier would likely get claimed at this point in the season. We are seeing players getting taken on waivers every day. Teams are trying their best to add depth in any way they can.

Crevier has shown that he can come in and play well after a handful of days as a healthy scratch. Losing him would take away from the depth that the team has on the blue line. In the event of another injury, they may need a guy like Crevier.

If they keep him, they will decide who rounds out the group. It isn't an easy decision to make. The rest of camp and preseason will be the deciding factor.

