Blackhawks Prospect Anton Frondell Has A Big Year Ahead Of Him In Sweden

Earlier in the summer, it was revealed that the Chicago Blackhawks would sign Anton Frondell to his entry-level contract, but he would play the 2025-26 season with Djurgården of the Swedish Hockey League.

It seems to be the consensus that this is the right move for him and his development. The Blackhawks likely aren't chasing the playoffs, and Frondell can have another year in Sweden to work on his game with other Swedish players.

On Wednesday, Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects posted that Frondel would be playing on a "kid line" in Wednesday's preseason game. Viggo Bjorck and Victor Eklund were his linemates, and there was a lot of energy.

Word around the campfire is Djurgården will roll a Kid Line in their SHL preseason game tomorrow Viggo Björck - Anton Frondell - Victor Eklund That's fun.

During the game, Frondell scored a highlight reel goal that showed off his speed, tenacity, and overall skill on the ice.

While in stride, Frondell controlled a stretch pass by batting it down to himself with his hand, and then fighting off two defenders to get a quick but powerful shot on net.

It is just a preseason goal against lesser competition than what he'll see in the NHL, but that doesn't take away from how much skill it takes to pull off a move like that. There has to be a certain level of effort in one's game to score a goal of that caliber.

Frondell, while being teammates with former Blackhawks forward Marcus Kruger, is primed to have a big year with Djurgården. The 2025 third overall pick may not get the most ice time on his team, but the overall tools are there for him to take full advantage of what he's given.

By the time he comes to North America full-time, he will be ready for a chance at the NHL. His goal is to be a complete 200-foot player by the time he gets to the big leagues. After the draft, he compared himself to Florida Panthers star Aleksander Barkov.

With the players that the Blackhawks already have in the system, he would fit in perfectly if he reaches that level of play. Becoming as good as Barkov is a tall task, but the style of play will be welcomed with open arms by the organization.

