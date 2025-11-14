Blackhawks Prospect Mason West Advances To State Football Championship

On Thursday night, while the NHL team that drafted him was idle, Chicago Blackhawks prospect Mason West was playing in one of the biggest football games of his life.

Edina High School picked up a victory in the Minnesota State Championship semi-final. After trailing 28-7, Edina came back to win the game 43-42.

Edina TD!

West completed four touchdown passes and had one rushing touchdown in the win. Now, Edina will play in the State Championship next week.

The Blackhawks took a chance on drafting Mason West in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft. He made it clear that his heart was set on playing high school football one more year, but was adamant that he would be committed to hockey once that was done.

He felt like he owed it to his community to try one more time after a disappointing end in 2024. He won the 2024 State Championship in Hockey, but wanted to take one more crack at finishing the job in football.

It is admirable to see West set a goal and work very hard to execute it. He has one more game next week on Friday, it will be against the winner of Lakeville South and Moorhead, which play this Friday night.

First round @NHLBlackhawks NHL draft pick @MasonWest2026 threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns tonight and also ran for another to lead Edina to the Prep Bowl with a 42-41 win over Minnetonka. 📷 @AJPhotographymn

What a first 6A semifinal! Once down 28-7, @edinahornets rally back to beat @TonkaSkippers in a thriller, 42-41 the final. @MasonWest2026 with 4 TD passes in the come-from-behind win. Hornets will face tomorrow’s Lakeville South-Moorhead winner in the 6A Prep Bowl.

After this game is over, win or lose, West is expected to be fully committed to hockey. He will finish this season with the Fargo Force of the USHL before attending Michigan State University in 2026-27.

