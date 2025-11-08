Blackhawks Prospect Mason West And Edina Football Advance To State Semi-Final

The Chicago Blackhawks have been stacking up talent over the last handful of years. They bottomed out and have been using the draft to build back up.

Lots of first round picks have been used, and some of them were more NHL ready than others. One of them, however, has the most unique story of any prospect going. That would be Mason West.

The Blackhawks traded up and selected West with the 29th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, but it comes with some baggage. Before fully committing to hockey, West was dead set on finishing his high school football career in Minnesota. He felt that he owes it to his community to have another go at a state championship.

His high school, Edina, has one of the better programs in the entire state. He is the star quarterback looking to take his team over the edge.

On Friday night, Edina defeated Eden Prairie with a game winning field goal. This was considered to be an upset for West and the Edina squad.

Edina Hornets Football (@EHSHornetsFB) on X

NSPN - Minnesota (@NSPNminnesota) on X

Will Gremmels' field goal WINS IT FOR EDINA!!! The Hornets take down Eden Prairie and now they're on to the Bank! Nov 7, 2025: Edina vs Eden Prairie Football #MSHSL @edinahornets

Next up for them is a semi-final match at US Bank Stadium, which is the home of the Minnesota Vikings. This game will take place against Minnetonka on Thursday night. Will this be West's final football game, or will he live out one of his dreams, making it to the championship?

