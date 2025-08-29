The Chicago Blackhawks took a chance when they traded up to select Mason West in the late stages of the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft. He was their third selection made in the event’s opening round.

The thing that makes West a risky pick is the fact that he is committed to playing his senior year of football at Edina High School as a quarterback. West and his hockey team won the state championship last year, but fell short in football. He wants to make it right for his community.

Once West is done with his senior year of football, he will return to the USHL as a member of the Fargo Force. His NCAA commitment beyond this season is Michigan State.

What makes West a great hockey player is his size, effortless skating ability, and big shot coming from an enormous frame at 6’6”/218 lbs. Once he puts 100% of his focus into hockey, he has the tools to become an impactful pro.

West’s first football game of the season took place on Thursday night. Edina beat Hopkins 49-21 in a wonderful start to their season. West threw four touchdown passes in the victory. His senior year couldn't have had a better opening game.

The important thing for the Blackhawks watching all of this is that West stays healthy and continues his mindset that hockey is his long-term plan over football. Everybody involved should be happy with the results out of the gate.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.