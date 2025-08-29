The Chicago Blackhawks have a ton of great young players in the organization. Some of them have reached the NHL, some are hoping to do that in 2025-26, and some are going to get that opportunity in the years to come.

Where does Chicago's pipeline rank amongst the rest of the NHL? Well, Corey Pronman of The Athletic ranked every one in the league from 1-32. His criteria for players to be eligible are that they are 22 years old or younger as of September 15th, 2025. This basically includes every player selected from the 2021 to 2025 NHL Drafts.

Pronman ranked the Chicago Blackhawks' pipeline second in the league. They only trail the San Jose Sharks. With Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar, and Kevin Korchinski eligible for this list despite their runs in the NHL, it is fitting that the Blackhawks have a high ranking.

His ranking, even though it includes the top guys who aren't necessarily considered true prospects anymore, has guys like Nick Lardis and Ethan del Mastro as honorable mentions, rather than making the top 15. Anything can happen, but the Blackhawks appear to be higher on those guys than Pronman is in his rankings.

Players like Macklin Celebrini, Sam Dickinson, and Michael Misa have San Jose in the same conversation as Chicago, one spot ahead of them. That feeds into the idea that these two teams could be powerhouse Western Conference rivals in the 2030s.

When you think about what the Blackhawks roster is going to look like in 2026-27, a lot of the players on this list are projected to be on it. They currently have veterans on the team, but how many of them are included in the long-term plans? Very few.

Chicago's future success mostly comes down to the play of Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar, Sam Rinzel, and Artyom Levshunov as the core. How other players like Sacha Boisvert, Oliver Moore, Kevin Korchinski, and other depth players fit in around them could push them back into playoff contention.

When you are really high on a list like this, it probably means that there haven't been many wins in recent years, but it could mean that the ship is going to turn around soon. Most evaluators, Pronman included, believe that the Chicago Blackhawks have a bright future.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.